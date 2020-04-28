A Rare, Live, Economic Briefing from the Country's Most Influential Economists About the Road Ahead to Recovery from Covid-19

SARASOTA, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this very important and timely session, Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief, Forbes Media; Dr. Art Laffer, chairman, Laffer & Associates, and father of supply-side economics; Dr. Mark Skousen, editor, Forecasts & Strategies, Stephen Moore, member of President Trump's Economic Recovery Task Force, and Robert Wolf, CEO, 32 Advisors, and former chairman & CEO of UBS Americas, will get together virtually, April 29, 9:00 am – 11:00 am, to examine the state of the US economy, discuss how the nationwide lockdown could be lifted safely, and share specific ideas for getting our economy back on the road to recovery as soon as possible.

The epic "Black Swan" flattened the US and world economies with tens of millions of jobs lost and trillions of dollars of GDP and stock market losses. Now we are moving into the first phase of "recovery." What will that look like? Will this be a V or U or L-shaped recovery? These influential economists and policymakers will help investors make sense of the rapidly changing environment.

Featured Speakers:

Hosted by Kim Githler, Chair and CEO, MoneyShow

Moderated by Stephen Moore, Member of President Trump's Economic Recovery Task Force and Co-Founder of Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Panelists: Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media

Arthur Laffer, Chairman, Laffer & Associates

Mark Skousen, Editor, Forecasts & Strategies, and Producer, FreedomFest

Robert Wolf, CEO, 32 Advisors, and Former Chairman & CEO, UBS Americas

In this session, attendees will hear about:

The virus pandemic: how bad is it?

The economic shutdown and the "great suppression"—when will it end and is the damage permanent? How can we reopen our economy safely?

Energy & technology—their assessment of the new energy crisis and technological innovations.

What is the pandemic's political impact?

Their best advice to protect investors' portfolios and how to profit from special situations.

What sectors will rebound and what sectors are at risk?

China—what responsibility do they have and how will that affect our supply chain?

To attend this online briefing, please click this link.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

SOURCE MoneyShow

Related Links

http://www.moneyshow.com

