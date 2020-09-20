A Real-World, Evidence-Based Guide for Helping a Family Member With Bipolar Disorder

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimee Daramus, Psy.D., clinical psychologist, has been quoted on topics related to mental illness in Bustle, HuffPost, wellandgood.com, Mic.com, and several other media outlets. On Sept. 15, 2020, Callisto Press released her first book, Understanding Bipolar Disorder: The Essential Family Guide. Unlike most guides to bipolar disorder, this one focuses on the needs of the family members of people with bipolar and includes:

Cover photo of Understanding Bipolar Disorder: The Essential Family Guide, by Aimee Daramus, Psy.D.

Understandable descriptions of the science behind bipolar disorder

Actionable tips for communicating, handling emergencies, tracking moods and symptoms, and putting together the right treatment team for the whole family

How outcomes in bipolar treatment are affected by family conflict

Therapy and support options for exhausted, frustrated family members

Special topics and examples to show the different experiences of children, teens, people on the LGBTQ spectrum, and people of color

Understanding Bipolar Disorder is rated 4.8/5 stars on Amazon's Customer Reviews. Quotations from the reviews include:

"If you have questions Dr. Daramus provides the answers. By the end of the book, the reader will have a mini education and the tools to navigate this difficult disorder."

"Aimee introduces this mental illness in such a manner that does not stigmatize individuals with bipolar and provides hope for a happy life with a diagnosis."

"Literally within minutes of cracking the virtual covers, my knowledge of bipolar disorder grew a great deal, including the dispelling of some less-than-accurate beliefs I'd held."

Understanding Bipolar Disorder: The Essential Family Guide is available at Amazon

(https://www.amazon.com/dp/1647390001), Barnes and Noble, Barbara's Bookstore, and Bookshop.

Aimee Daramus, Psy.D.

Chicago, IL

(312) 593-3327

[email protected]

www.audeotherapy.com

Related Files

UBPD press release word.docx

Related Images

understanding-bipolar-disorder.jpg

Understanding Bipolar Disorder

Cover photo of Understanding Bipolar Disorder: The Essential Family Guide, by Aimee Daramus, Psy.D.

Related Links

Web Site

SOURCE Aimee Daramus, Psy.D.