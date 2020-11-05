A Record-Breaking 2,000+ Association Professionals, Community Success Leaders, and Community Builders will Gather for Higher Logic's Virtual Super Forum from November 9-20

Recognizing the influx of virtual events happening today, Higher Logic set out to give a unique experience. Content will be spread out over two weeks, allowing attendees to take in incredible insight in daily doses as opposed to two full days of non-stop content. The Higher Logic engagement platform will be at the forefront of this virtual event. Registered attendees will have access to the Super Forum online community, where they can engage with other attendees before, during, and long after the event. In the community, attendees can interact with other community leaders, ask questions, give advice, and participate in fun giveaways.

We know how important digital engagement is to our customers' success and we're here to help them.

"We are living in a changed world right now. Our screens are the main source of engagement in both our personal and professional lives," says Higher Logic Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Boyce. "We know how important digital engagement is to our customers' success and we're here to help them. Being able to take Super Forum virtual with our event engagement community solution allows us to help drive that engagement on a much larger scale."

Each track of the two-week event will begin with a keynote address from the company's CEO, Kevin Boyce, and Chief Customer Officer, Jay Nathan, reflecting on the past year and sharing where Higher Logic is headed. The agenda features more than 40 breakout sessions, product roadmap discussions, and one-on-one product training all focused on helping attendees better serve their customers.

The first week of Super Forum is focused on helping associations create and refine a member engagement strategy that will help to build, retain and grow their membership. They'll hear from engagement experts on topics like how automation can help to scale their efforts and how to leverage community as a member benefit. Some notable sessions include:

Using Automation to Scale for Growth - a panel of experts from Higher Logic, American Inns of Court, and American Physical Therapy Association discussing how to maximize output by moving away from repetitive time-consuming email processes.

Special Interest Groups: Expanding the Value of Your Community - a discussion with two Higher Logic leaders on how special interest groups can make a community more inclusive.

Align -> Automate -> Activate! – a look into how the Illinois Association of School Business Officials aligned their member demographics with online actions and behaviors across their integrated Higher Logic ecoscape.

Week two of Higher Logic Super Forum is focused on helping customer success leaders build strategies to create engagement that drive customer loyalty. Attendees will discover how a customer community can scale customer success programs, become more customer-centric, and build retention and loyalty in their customer base. Notable sessions during this week include:

New Leadership: The Principles of Powerful Digital Leadership - a keynote session with Community Strategist and author, Carrie Melissa Jones , discussing the tools, competencies, and principals that must be understood in order to navigate the constantly changing digital world.

, discussing the tools, competencies, and principals that must be understood in order to navigate the constantly changing digital world. The Tortoise and The Hare: Launch Your Community with a Bang, Without Sacrificing Staying Power - a conversation with Pragmatic Institute's Online Community Lead on crafting a phased launch plan for a community based on battle-tested approaches.

Translating Customer Commentary Into Revenue: Practical Applications of Advanced Text Analytics - a discussion with ORI, on how cutting-edge text analytics can enable quick response to reduce customer frustration, limit customer churn, inform decision-making for product/service roadmaps, and surface ideas and innovation for future growth.

The virtual event is allowing Higher Logic to reach more people than ever before and with the Super Forum community, the engagement will live on throughout the year. For more information about Higher Logic Super Forum, visit the event website.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage your users at every stage of their journey. With Higher Logic, you get a robust platform plus over a decade of experience in building sophisticated community engagement programs. We serve over 3,000 customers and 50 million users across 21 countries worldwide and support 2.4 billion community interactions annually.

