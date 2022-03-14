A Record Number of Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC Family Law Attorneys are Recognized as 2022 Super Lawyers

Only 5% of Attorneys Receive the Distinction

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers recognizes seven Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC Family Law attorneys for 2022. To be honored with the distinction the attorneys undergo a rigorous review after being nominated by their peers. From the firm's founding partners to Of Counsel attorneys in their office, they are recognized for their outstanding achievements, level of client representation, verdicts and experience. Only the top five percent of attorneys in California are honored by Super Lawyers.

"We've spent significant time and effort putting together a team of attorneys who are not only passionate about their work but also have the highest ethical standards while making client service their top priority, " says Founding Partner David Schulman.

Founding partners Erik Moore and David Schulman have received the award for the past decade and a half. Both are Certified Family Law Specialists by the California Board of Legal Specialization. Their decades of experience and commitment to making a difference in their community make them standouts in and out of the courtroom.

Moore, Schulman and Moore Partners Kevin Polis, Lauren Schmidt and Julie Westerman are also Board Certified Family Law Specialists who are recognized for their professional excellence. Partner Julie Westerman says it is an honor to be recognized, and gratifying that she is part of a team that makes a real difference in the lives of the people who entrust Moore, Schulman & Moore with their family law issues. "Our focus is on getting timely results for our clients so they can get through their legal issues and on with living their lives."

Super Lawyers routinely recognizes Of Counsel attorneys Jeff Mangum and John Tannenberg. Both have a long history of being recognized for their professional accomplishments while specializing in complicated litigation and mediation with high-profile clients. Their deep understanding of pivotal family law issues such as spousal and child support, custody and visitation, as well as paternity and prenuptial agreements make them sought after lawyers in Southern California.

John Tannenberg has been a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) since 2012. There are approximately 89 Fellows in the Southern California Chapter of the AAML. Tannenberg has been practicing family law exclusively for almost four decades, but says he still enjoys the challenges that make every case different, "We work very hard every day to get the best results for our clients and clearly layout their legal options. So to be consistently recognized for our skills, professionalism and high standards is tremendous!"

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people going through a divorce and other family law issues. The award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have generations of experience and board certified attorneys ready to guide you through whatever issues you are facing. Their recognitions include Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and San Diego Top Attorneys. They are equipped to take on any divorce while providing efficient and cost-effective family law solutions for family-related legal issues. Learn more at www.msmfamilylaw.com

Contact: Lynn Stuart

(858) 243-6988

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore Schulman and Moore APC