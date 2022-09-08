A Roadmap for Success: Women Business Collaborative Releases White Paper on How Twenty Leading Women Executives Rose to the C-Suite

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business, today released a special White Paper on the trailblazing paths of 20 leading women executives who made it the C-Suite.

Front cover of the WBC Women and the C-Suite: Pathways to Success white paper.

Women & The C-Suite: Pathways to Success goes beyond the numbers to highlight the real possibilities for advancement in corporate America by giving all women aspiring to leadership a first-hand look at how executives made it to the C-Suites of AT&T, Blue Apron, Edward Jones, LabCorp, Panasonic, Prudential Financial, and other leading corporations. Interviewed at length, the White Paper shares the executives' perspectives and real-world advice for women seeking to advance their careers, including insight into how they navigated and created their own pathways to leadership, sometimes conventionally and sometimes with creative twists.

"We are so grateful to these 20 amazing women leaders whose stories are the heart and soul of this White Paper," said Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. "Their candid accounts of the challenges and opportunities they encountered along their paths to the C-Suite make this a practical guide for women at every stage of their career. The WBC is proud to have produced this report in support of their goals."

To download a copy of Women & The C-Suite: Pathways to Success, please visit wbcollaborative.org/csuite.

About the Women Business Collaborative

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an alliance of over 70 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies, and the media to accelerate change. For more information, please visit https://www.wbcollaborative.org

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative