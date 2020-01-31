A-Rod Suits Up For Super Bowl

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In his first action as Chairman of Presidente USA, baseball legend and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez has co-created a television advertisement celebrating his culture, and the impact the iconic Dominican pilsner has in shaping it. The ad is set to debut Sunday February 2nd during Super Bowl LIV.

After announcing the new partnership last week, Presidente and Rodriguez witnessed an exciting response around the country. They immediately collaborated on a Super Bowl LIV spot to capture the innate emotional connection shared between Rodriguez and the brand - and will launch it just five days after filming, in time for the big game!

"Last week's announcement was a huge personal moment for me and an exciting new chapter for Presidente. But we're now set to hit another milestone with the brand's first-ever Super Bowl spot. Telling my personal story on why this partnership is unique, during one of the biggest sports events of the year, is humbling. And I can't wait to share the pride and passion of the DR, and Presidente, for years to come," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez played a major role in the development of the Super Bowl LIV spot, contributing to everything from location selection to creative direction, and even had several of his family members and close friends join him on camera. The spot, title 'Never Left', will air in Miami and New York during Sunday's game.

"Our new spot is inspired by the passion and deep connection Alex Rodriguez has with the Presidente brand," said Ricardo Marques, Group VP Core & Value brands at Anheuser-Busch. This marks a new beginning for the Presidente brand in the US and the start of an exciting partnership."

Rodriguez, the son of Dominican immigrants, first picked up a baseball on the fields of Washington Heights, New York, before rising to the pinnacle of America's pastime. His journey embodies the pride and passion that has driven Presidente forward since its inception in 1935. Presidente beer is a powerful symbol of Dominican culture both stateside and abroad, known as a true taste of the Caribbean.

Rodriguez will help grow the Presidente brand presence in the U.S. in 2020 and beyond as Chairman of Presidente USA, starting with the first-ever Presidente Beer Super Bowl spot this weekend.

