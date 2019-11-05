A SEMA First? LINE-X Franchise Collaborative SEMA Build - 'Road To SEMA RAM' - Customized At Six Different Franchise Locations While Headed To Las Vegas
- Road to SEMA RAM 1500 received a Truck Gear by LINE-X or other aftermarket upgrade at each LINE-X franchise location on route between Huntsville, Ala. and Las Vegas leading into show
- Project highlights how LINE-X franchises do much more than bedliners - they are emerging as one-stop-shops for a wide variety of upgrades and customizations
- Road to SEMA project documented at each location and shared on Truck Gear by LINE-X's Facebook page
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X – a global leader in powerful protective coatings and first-rate truck accessories, kicked off the 2019 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas by doing something a little different. As many companies scrambled to complete their vehicles to transport to Las Vegas, LINE-X made 2019 the year they would do a complete vehicle build dubbed the "Road to SEMA RAM" while making the drive to Las Vegas and documenting it on the brand's Facebook page. Starting in Huntsville, Ala., headquarters for LINE-X and its aftermarket brand, Truck Gear by LINE-X, the company hit the road with a base 2020 RAM 1500 to begin the upfitting process of the truck. Hitting key LINE-X franchise locations along the way, the finished product rolled into Las Vegas Saturday, Nov. 2. The vehicle tour was meant to highlight LINE-X's aftermarket accessory brand, Truck Gear by LINE-X, in addition to showcasing some of the top aftermarket LINE-X locations in the country. The LINE-X franchise model has shifted from focusing on spray-on bedliners to becoming multifaceted aftermarket upgrade locations capable of several different vehicle upgrades.
"Our franchisees are some of the most innovative business owners in the country and as our business grows at LINE-X, we wanted to showcase all of what we do. SEMA is the one show that allows us to truly highlight the variety of services our franchisees can provide and coming up with a scenario in real time to showcase a build like this is something special," said Dennis Weese, President, LINE-X. "I am extremely excited about the finished product because it shows the teamwork and capabilities of our world-class franchise network."
The Story:
Starting in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X's Global Headquarters, the truck stopped at several LINE-X Franchise locations on the long road to Las Vegas. At each stop, the truck received an aftermarket upgrade. Some of those upgrades were current Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories, however, other products represented newly introduced Truck Gear by LINE-X products as well as other name-brand aftermarket upgrades available at LINE-X franchise locations. Once the Road to SEMA RAM rolled into the show, it was fully customized and a SEMA-worthy build showcasing the diverse products and services available at LINE-X locations across the country.
One of the most exciting Truck Gear products added to the RAM was the all-new Truck Gear by LINE-X Topper. As a new product to the Truck Gear lineup, it will be offered in three different models: TGLX-H for medium-size pickups, TGLX-V for full-size pickups and the TGLX-C Workman's Topper which offers storage compartments for easy access to tools and equipment on a jobsite.
Highlights of the vehicle build and the franchise locations that built the Road to SEMA RAM included below.
Franchise Locations and Upgrades:
- LINE-X of Lexington
- Ceramic Window Tint by LINE-X Tint Solutions
- LINE-X PREMIUM bedliner
- LINE-X of Angola (Tri-State)
- Trail F/X 3.5-inch lift kit
- LINE-X of the Great Lakes
- All-New Truck Gear by LINE-X Topper
- LINE-X of Quincy
- ValuGard Undercoating and Rust Proofing
- K&N Performance Air Intake
- MagnaFlow Cat-Back Exhaust System
- LINE-X of Cheyenne
- Trail F/X front- and rear-bumpers coated in LINE-X ULTRA
- Trail F/X LED lighting
- LINE-X rocker panel exterior spray
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Drop Steps coated in LINE-X
- LINE-X of Albuquerque
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Drop Step installation
- Rooftop tent
- High lift jack
- 20x9-inch GRID GD-12 off-road wheels
- 35-inch Nexen Roadian MTX Xtreme off-road tires
- Crazy Beaver recovery shovel
About LINE-X LLC
LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is a global leader in high performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near-'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. Follow LINE-X on Twitter @LINEXProtects, become a fan on Facebook of LINE-X Protective Coatings, follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica, and check out what LINE-X is doing on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/LINEXProtects. #Unbreakable #Style. #LINEXIT.
