A Settlement Has Been Reached in the Stryker V40 Hip Implant Litigation - Goldman Scarlato & Penny, P.C. Alert

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 2, 2018, an important settlement was reached between Stryker Corp., the manufacturer of the Stryker LIFT V40 hip replacement implant, and Appointed Leadership Counsel on behalf of some Plaintiffs with lawsuits pending in both federal and state courts. The settlement was confirmed by Judge Harz of the Superior Court of New Jersey and Judge Talwani of the Federal District Court in Massachusetts, the two courts where the majority of the cases against Stryker have been filed. It is believed that the settlement covers certain cases involving both recalled and nonrecalled CoCr V40 femoral head implants used in conjunction with certain Stryker stem components such as Accolade TMZF, Accolade 2, Citation, Meridian and Rejuvenate where the hip implant failed and the plaintiff required additional surgery.

The initial settlement terms are confidential and will not be publicly disclosed. Settlement values are believed to vary depending on certain case specific criteria including the degree of harm and the extent of permanent injuries that were suffered. Although the settlement, as stated, will not cover all filed claims, it is a substantial step in the resolution of the earliest filed cases involving this product.

Stryker recalled over 42,000 hip implants involving LFIT V40 metal femoral head components on August 29, 2016. Stryker notified implanting surgeons that these implants have a "higher than expected" revision rate as a result of taper lock failures. The LFIT V40's flawed design results in excessive wear causing metal from the cobalt-chromium head to get into a patient's bloodstream and surrounding tissues. These implants are also subject to spontaneous dissociation caused by corrosion of the metal components. These types of failures can cause severe, debilitating pain, metal poisoning and often require surgery to have the defective device removed and replaced with a new implant.

WHAT PERSONS WITH A STRYKER V40 HIP

REPLACEMENT IMPLANT SHOULD DO

