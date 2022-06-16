A Simple Purity You Can Smell - Halarosis Expands on Environmental Mission with Sustainable Candle Products in Three New Home Décor Collections

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halarosis (https://halarosis.com/) recently expanded its home fragrance product line, adding three new collections of signature candles: the Zen Collection, the Glam Collection, and the Metallic Collection – featuring triple cotton wicks with sleek and simple designs, a wide variety of color options, and luxe tumbler jars with a seed-embedded dust cover respectively. Halarosis (Greek for relaxation) is an all-natural, soy wax, vegan and cruelty-free company dedicated to producing home fragrance products that are better for people and the environment, with a formula that eliminates toxic ingredients. All Halarosis products are available online from the company, and through Amazon and Walmart.com.

"Healthy lifestyles that embrace eco-friendly ways are about more than just what you eat," said Joanna Vassi, Halarosis Founder. "Our homes are often filled with common toxic elements that we have no idea are even there. And this includes products we keep around to make our environment seem more pleasant, like candles and fragrances. But these products are often made with cheap materials to keep them inexpensive: Paraffin wax is a petroleum waste product, and many fragrances contain toxins or phthalates."

"All of our candles are 100% purely sustainable and biodegradable, using soy wax. And we've accomplished this without charging a fortune or sacrificing rich, home-filling scent. That includes our three new collections, which expand on and embellish our commitment to unique home décor matched with eco-friendly living."

The Glam Collection: 8.5-ounce chic, seamless tins in bold and vivid colors; room-filling aromas with modern fusions like Coco Mango, Island Vibes, Lavender, Tropical Teakwood, Lemongrass Verbena, and Strawberry Ice Cream.

8.5-ounce chic, seamless tins in bold and vivid colors; room-filling aromas with modern fusions like Coco Mango, Island Vibes, Lavender, Tropical Teakwood, Lemongrass Verbena, and Strawberry Ice Cream. The Zen Collection: Simple designs with triple cotton wicks for a slow, elegant burn that reflects a calm mind and a peaceful atmosphere; 15.2-ounce candles in modern fusion scents featuring a sleek and simple design with a slim-line lid and gold interior.

Simple designs with triple cotton wicks for a slow, elegant burn that reflects a calm mind and a peaceful atmosphere; 15.2-ounce candles in modern fusion scents featuring a sleek and simple design with a slim-line lid and gold interior. The Metallic Collection: Beautiful 8.3-ounce candles with shimmering gold-foil lined jars; included with each is a seed paper candle dust cover made from 100% post-consumer recycled material, embedded with a special mixture of wildflower seeds (annuals and perennials, non-GMO); grow a blend of colorful wildflowers including Bird's Eye, Clarkia, Black Eyed Susan, Sweet Alyssum, Catchfly, and Snapdragon; plant instructions included.

Each candle in the new collections will emit long-lasting fragrances. All are blended with high-quality, natural soy wax for an even burn and are completely free of phthalates, paraffins, and carcinogens. And all Halarosis candles are made with lead-free cotton wicks.

Over the past year or so, Halarosis has gained a great deal of exposure and momentum –recently included in the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards celebrity gift bag. Celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, D.J. Snoop, Addison Rae, Kim Lee, Heidi Klum, the cast of "Jersey Shore," Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and others have received Halarosis candles. And founder Joanna Vassi also made a recent appearance on the Donna Drake TV Show.

About Halarosis

Halarosis is dedicated to creating home fragrance products that are toxin-free and better for people and the environment. Our mission is to make every home an inviting atmosphere where people can enjoy room-filling fragrances that are as natural as possible. Using a unique wax formula, Halarosis candles are designed to fill rooms with fragrance while being safe, clean, and environmentally friendly. Discover why Halarosis means relaxation at: www.Halarosis.com.

