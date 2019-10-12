A Simple Step-by-Step Approach to Optimize Lid Hygiene

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily lid hygiene is recommended for everyone, especially dry eye and blepharitis sufferers, contact lens wearers or those preparing for ocular surgery. The good news is that a simple routine can solve or prevent problems, including dry eye, discomfort and contact lens dropout.

Three easy steps—wipe, spray and warm—are all that's needed to get patients on the right path.

First, patients use Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Wipes to wipe away debris. Clean lids and lashes will be more receptive to the benefits of the antibacterial Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution.

Second, apply one to two sprays of Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution to closed eyes to reduce bacterial growth and other microorganisms. No rinsing is required. Simply spray and let dry.

The Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress can be used morning, noon or night— whatever is most convenient for your daily routine—to alleviate symptoms of meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye.

Get your patients on the right track with a simple but comprehensive approach to ocular comfort and wellness with the Bruder Family of Hygiene products. It's easier now than ever before thanks to the recent release of the Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Care Kit.

The Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Care Kit contains:

Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress (1)

Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Sheets (10)

Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes (30)

Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution (1 fl. oz.)

Bruder also offers a Hygienic Eyelid Cleansers Combo Pack that offers 30 Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes and a 1 fl. oz. bottle of Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution.

"A daily routine with the Bruder Hygienic Eyelid products is as natural as brushing and flossing or facial cleansing and moisturizing," says Stan Joseph, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

