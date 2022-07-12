A Small Group of People, a Little Money And A Big Idea That Could Save the Globe

The Never-Before -Told Story of Returning a

Vast African Wasteland to its Former Glory as One of the World's Premier Wildlands in

Bringing Back the Lions!

WATKINSVILLE, GA., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, conservationists around the world have spent billions of dollars and countless hours trying to restore wildlife and wildlife habitat in areas of sub-Sahara Africa decimated by many factors, including poachers, corrupt governments, hungry local populations, and a lack of education and experience in how to balance current needs and wants with long-term, sustainable goals that benefit both wildlife and local people. And while these efforts often produce short-term results, long-term successes have been few and far between. In Bringing Back the Lions: International Hunters, Local Tribespeople, and the Miraculous Rescue of a Doomed Ecosystem in Mozambique, Mike Arnold, founder of Mike Arnold Outdoors, details how a small group of professional hunters and their partners turn a decimated and near-barren backcountry into one of the world's premier African wildlands.