A smart alternative to Fundraising: FlipGive is the must-have app for sports teams and school groups

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - FlipGive, a free team funding app for sports teams and other groups, is the latest technology that helps parents raise money with the things they're already buying.

"I've stood in front of enough grocery stores hawking chocolate bars and raffle tickets to know there had to be an easier way to fund my kid's hockey tournament," Mark Bachman, CEO of the Toronto-based startup behind the app.

The FlipGive app houses over 600 brands, retailers and gift cards, like Under Armour, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings and Apple. Parents shop through the app, and a percentage of their spend is given back to their team.

Sports teams, school clubs, PTA boosters and community groups benefit from an easy team setup and invite process that lets any parent organize their team. An individual tracking system dynamically adds up members' shopping contributions, and communication tools allow each parent to collaborate on upcoming team spends, as well as see local offers from the brands they love.

The FlipGive app makes raising funds easier with these powerful features:

Earn Online or In-Store: Shop through the app at over 600 brands and online stores, or earn cash from gift cards you can use in-store.

Find Places Nearby: Discover local restaurants and places nearby that can contribute to your team funding goal.

Plan Team Events: Collaborate with your team on your next event. Book a team dinner or plan the next tournament stay through the app, and start earning from your team expenses.

Accept Donations: Reach out to family, friends and anyone interested in helping your team, and share your donation link with them.

Get Perks: Earn bonus cash with contests and promotions throughout the year, and enjoy local offers, exclusively for FlipGive teams.

The FlipGive App is free to use and can be found in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

About FlipGive

Team Funding made easy. FlipGive is a free team funding app that makes raising money a breeze. Teams earn cash for buying the things they already need. Get paid whenever you shop, dine out, book hotels or activities.

FlipGive has flipped giving on its head by transforming how fundraising happens. We're passionate about using technology to drive positive social change and are proud to be the first internationally certified B Corporation.

FlipGive is available for both iOS and Android.

