A social video curation site that focuses on the appeal of Japan - COOL JAPAN VIDEOS - released today

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTIMEDIA, Inc. (Headquarters: Hachioji City, Tokyo, Representative Director: Shigemi Sasano) is pleased to announce the release of the English-language version of "COOL JAPAN VIDEOS," a social video curation site that compiles videos focused exclusively on the appeal of Japan, on November 25, 2020.

What is COOL JAPAN VIDEOS

We're a video curation site that conveys the appeal of Japan, including tourism, travel, gourmet food, hotels, ryokan, traditional culture, interesting information, and more through videos.

Service Name: COOL JAPAN VIDEOS

Official Release Date: September 16, 2020 (Japanese version), November 25, 2020 (English version)

Website URL: https://cooljapan-videos.com

Service Fee: Free

COOL JAPAN VIDEOS is a social video curation website that compiles videos that focus on the beauty of Japan and presents them to people around the world who are interested in Japan.

The company's goal is to convey the beauty of Japan through video and to deliver easy-to-understand and accurate knowledge by providing explanatory articles/explanations to accompany the videos.

In addition, the social aspect of the website allows users to see information posted by local Japanese people and to ask questions about things they're interested in.

COOL JAPAN VIDEOS Promotional Video

From September 17, 2020 to October 18, 2020, the company held a photo contest with the theme "The Beauty of Japan" as part of the domestic release campaign for "COOL JAPAN VIDEOS."

They are pleased to announce the completion of the promotional video made using the photos of winners, which were selected from nearly 1,500 submissions.

List of Winners

https://cooljapan-videos.com/en/campaigns/photo_contest_202008_result

Features of COOL JAPAN VIDEOS

A social video curation website packed with the charms of Japan

Characterized by easy to use search functions with a collection of approximately 1,800 videos (constantly growing) focused on Japan.

A free word search to quickly find the videos people are interested in

A channel search categorized into 20 different channels

An area search that utilizes a map of Japan

A tag search that allows people to search by the tags associated with each video

Equipped with a real-time translation feature

Users from around the world can communicate in real time

As a medium with a social aspect as well, the site has real-time translation capabilities. Users from all over the world can communicate smoothly without worrying about language barriers. Because of this, users can exchange information about Japan with other users and enjoy borderless communication.

The original video descriptions contain a variety of information related to their accompanying video & are translated by native speakers of each language

All videos on COOL JAPAN VIDEOS are accompanied by original video descriptions written by the company's affiliated writers and are translated by native speakers into their respective languages. Each article/description is accompanied by links to websites such as Wikipedia, Tripadvisor, official websites, Google Maps, etc., and also has information on facilities to help people find exactly what they are looking for.

COOL JAPAN VIDEOS' Target Audience

1. For those who want to know more about Japan through videos and easy-to-understand articles/descriptions.

For those who like Japanese culture and are interested in Japan

For those who live in Japan and would like to know more about Japan

For those who are considering a trip to Japan and are selecting a destination

For those who want to learn about hidden tourist spots that aren't listed in tourist guidebooks and hidden gourmet spots that haven't been covered by the media

For those who are traveling in Japan and are looking for information about the area they are traveling to

For those who are traveling in Japan and are looking for information about the area they are traveling to

2. Those who want to communicate with people around the world

For those who are interested in Japan and want to communicate with people from around the world who also like Japan

For those who want to connect with people from all over the world who have the same hobbies

For those who want to ask questions directly to Japanese people

For those who want to share and exchange information about Japan's attractive sightseeing locations

For those who want to promote cross-cultural exchange

With the release of COOL JAPAN VIDEOS

In Japan, there are many famous tourist spots that people can find listed in tourist guidebooks, as well as hidden gems that only local people know about.

This is where COOL JAPAN VIDEOS comes in. COOL JAPAN VIDEOS provides videos of hidden tourist destinations, experiences, restaurants, etc., scattered all over Japan, that wouldn't normally be covered in guidebooks.

Nowadays, with the spread of the Internet, information can be found at the touch of a button, but with that, there is also a lot of inaccurate information as well, especially regarding Japan.

For this reason, the company is hoping that this service will help people around the world learn more about Japan and encourage them to visit Japan by providing accurate information in an easy-to-understand and convenient manner.

Users can learn about the information in the videos and more by reading the articles/descriptions that accompany them, which they can't get from just watching the video.

In addition, as a global media outlet, the company has eliminated language barriers by providing a one-button translation feature. As a trusted platform, users can hear the voices of the local Japanese people and communicate directly with Japanese and other users around the world.

Although for many it's not possible to visit Japan at this time, the company hopes that the novel corona virus will be contained as soon as possible so that people will be able to visit Japan again once it has been overcome. That being said, they hope that people will use this time to discover the hidden charms of Japan through online sightseeing.

About the videos on COOL JAPAN VIDEOS

Our service uses videos from YouTube and other major video sites using their embedding API. Although we mainly collect videos from YouTube, there are still many attractive videos that we have not been able to find yet, so if you have a recommendation for a video, please contact us from "Submit Video" page. (It doesn't matter if it's your own video or someone else's.)

Current Gift Campaign

The company is currently running two gift campaigns at the same time

COOL JAPAN VIDEOS Photo Contest

Theme: Japanese Food

Campaign Period: Nov. 9 - Dec. 31, 2020

Eligible Participants: Any age, gender, and nationality

Prize: The grand prize winner will receive an Amazon gift certificate (10,000 Japanese yen)

Five honorable mentions will receive an Amazon gift certificate (5,000 Japanese yen)

How to Participate:

Register for a free account on COOL JAPAN VIDEOS Select a photo of a Japanese food via the post submission form on the "Home" page. Select the tag "#Gourmet" (You can choose others as well.) Enter a description of the photo, such as where it was taken, etc. in the body of the post. Press "post" to complete your entry

Campaign Site URL: https://cooljapan-videos.com/en/campaigns/photo_contest_202011

Online GoTo Travel Twitter Campaign

Overview: Watch COOL JAPAN VIDEOS and enjoy online travel from home.

Follow the official Twitter account & tweet & share the videos and users will be entered into a drawing for an Amazon gift certificate.

Campaign Period: Nov. 12 - Dec. 31, 2020

Eligible Participants: Any age, gender, and nationality

How to Participate:

Follow our official Twitter account "@CoolJapanVideos" Tweet using the target button on the campaign site Share the video articles with the "#Online GoTo Travel" tag on COOL JAPAN VIDEOS on Twitter.

The company will be drawing up to 30 Amazon gift certificates worth up to 3,000 yen to be awarded to those who participate in the campaign using the steps above

The number of winners will increase as the number of participants increases.

Campaign Site URL: https://cooljapan-videos.com/en/campaigns/online_goto_travel_202011

Future Developments

App version release

Chinese and Korean versions by 2021

From there, they will plan to translate it in all other languages for the rest of the world.

Company Profile

Company Name: Ultimedia Inc. Representative: Representative Director, Shigemi Sasano Location : 193-0832 Tokyo, Hachioji, Sandamachi, 3 Chome-18-17 West Eight Building 7F Established: March 2010 Business Description: Telecommunications industry Capital Stock : ¥10,000,000 URL: https://www.ultimedia.co.jp/

