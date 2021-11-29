A Solar Wave Of Consumers Seeking To Produce Electricity

BidIndustrial is in the Process of Redesigning and Improving New Mobile Solar Generator Trailers to Meet Growing Demand. Tweet this

Cunningham said BidIndustrial is in the process of redesigning and improving the units. "We'll start manufacturing them in 2022 with newer, more efficient panels which will produce more than twice as much power per square foot," said Cunningham. "We will also be able to make them about half the weight so they can easily be towed by a regular ½ ton truck or SUV."

Since these units are brand new, Cunningham said buyers will be able to take advantage of the federal tax credit that is currently 25% of the purchase price.

The units have proven to come in handy for construction work, disaster relief, emergency response, and are a big hit among preppers.

For more information or to be notified when these units are up for sale, visit www.bidindustrial.com or contact George Cunningham at 602-469-4635 / [email protected].

