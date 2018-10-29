A Special Gift Preview on Tips on TV Blog From Lifestyle Expert Paul Zahn

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The gift-buying season is about to hit high gear, and one of the top lifestyle journalists and TV hosts provides an insightful look at the gifts that will have everyone talking this year. Paul Zahn has been a red-carpet favorite for years. His list of celebrity friends gives him an insider's look at trends and what his A-List friends have on their holiday gift lists. Paul shares some timely information about the hot new gifts that will be hitting the market this holiday season.

A HOT NEW TECH ITEM TO LOOK FOR THIS HOLIDAY

Paul Zahn shares his best holiday gifts of the season!

The holidays are all about togetherness, which means selfies, and there is no better tech gift than the newest addition to Samsung's premium Galaxy Note family, the Galaxy Note9. It features an amazing camera with Dual Aperture which can capture stunning photos even in low light. It also has the most advanced S Pen. The stylus is so cool, you can use it remotely to easily launch the camera with the press of a button and take a photo up to 30 feet away from the phone. It can also control the holiday music from across the room. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is for those power users who want it all and demand the best of the best. Packed with the latest technology and features, it is that special gift that will impress anyone this season. The Galaxy Note9 does not hold anything back. For more information, visit www.samsung.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR TECH GIFTS FOR THE HOME

The new smart thermostat called GLAS by Johnson Controls is the perfect high-tech gift that any homeowner would love. It integrates with other devices like Microsoft Cortana, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa to create a seamless smart home experience. A major differentiator of GLAS is that an Air Quality Monitor is included. It has integrated sensors to monitor indoor air quality and adjust automatically, and if someone in the house is an allergy or asthma sufferer, it has the ability to track pollen and air quality outdoors too. It is also unique because it uses a translucent OLED touchscreen display that blends in with a home's design and can help save on energy bills as well. For more information, visit glas.johnsoncontrols.com.

A GREAT GIFT FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

There are two Disney•Pixar gifts perfect for everyone in the family, great for techies and non-techies alike. "Incredibles 2" and the "Pixar Shorts Collection: Volume 3" will provide the family with hours of entertainment wherever they want when they pick up their Multi-Screen Edition that includes a Blu-ray, DVD and Digital copy. "Incredibles 2," the long-awaited sequel to "The Incredibles," includes an all-new mini-movie starring Edna Mode, alternate scenes, and never-before-revealed details about the making of the film. "Pixar Shorts: Volume 3" has thirteen short films, including Oscar®-winner "Piper" and nominees "Sanjay's Super Team" and "Lou." These unforgettable characters, the extras, and cutting-edge animation make this a must-own for any movie fan. For more information, visit movies.disney.com.

