A Star is Born: RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach Opens To Big Crowds

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach opened the doors to its exciting new entertainment-themed restaurant, bar and venue on Friday, expecting a small turnout. It turns out they were wrong.

The Friday night official launch of the highly anticipated location, featuring music from local favorites #NoFilter, was greeted with so many fans the entire venue was packed until closing. The hundreds of patrons, including both locals and tourists, danced to live music, enjoyed indoor and outdoor seating, and created a new hometown favorite for Clearwater Beach and the Tampa Bay area.

"We were expecting a few people to come because of all the great press RockHouse Live has received for the past few months," said RockHouse founder Zach Bair, who is also CEO of VNUE (OTC: VNUE). "We knew live music would be something everybody was itching to be a part of again, after being indoors for over a year. But the turnout was unbelievable. It was just totally packed and rocking from opening until closing, from the first day and then every single day since."

Patrons posted on social media, to the sound of live music and the sight of people dancing, eating, and smiling.

"This is the first time in a year I've laughed," said one woman, who was out with her husband and friends. "I feel like I'm ten years younger!"

Judging from the happy crowds, everyone agreed.

The hot new live music and food venue is the brainchild of two music celebs, Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, and Jock Weaver, former president of the international phenomenon Hard Rock Café International.

RockHouse Live is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, upscale pub food (many of which are Bair's own recipes), drinks, and "instant live" recording.

With the Pandemic winding down, Bair and Weaver see an entertainment Renaissance about to explode across the globe, with consumers of all ages starving for live music in a social setting filled with elevated American pub food plus proprietary music technology. The partners intend to rapidly grow RockHouse Live and launch other locations, targeting areas close to marinas, waterfront, and tourism hotspots.

All RockHouse Live locations will feature technology from VNUE, Inc., including VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology (www.soundstr.com), to improve music licensing and to help the right artists get paid, and set.fm (www.set.fm), the innovative "instant live" platform that allows artists to be professionally recorded and content made available to fans immediately after select shows. Locations will also feature proprietary streaming and production technology, so that fans may experience concerts in other RockHouse locations and around the world. Soundstr will be installed in RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach in the following weeks, followed by set.fm, the latter of which will be leveraged for national events.

VNUE and RockHouse Live recently announced that VNUE had been granted a 4.99% equity stake in RockHouse Live International. RHL International is the parent company for RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach and future RockHouse Live locations.

RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach itself is expected to be a multi-million-dollar operation. Located just steps from the iconic Clearwater Beach Marina at 207 Coronado Drive, RHL Clearwater Beach features extensive outdoor seating, a full restaurant and bar, live music including local, regional and national talent, karaoke, and much more.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology and artist services company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com) are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

About RockHouse Live (www.rockhouselive.com)

RockHouse Live is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, great food, awesome drinks, and "instant live" recording. Founded by music technology entrepreneur Zach Bair in 2006 in Dallas, Texas, and more recently incubated for several years in Memphis, Tennessee, Bair was joined by former Hard Rock Café International president Jock Weaver to roll the concept out globally. All RockHouse Live locations will feature technology from VNUE, Inc., including VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology (www.soundstr.com), to improve music licensing and to get artists paid, and set.fm (www.set.fm), the innovative "instant live" platform that allows artists to be professionally recorded and content made available to fans immediately after shows. Locations will also feature proprietary streaming and production technology, so that fans may experience concerts in other RockHouse locations and around the world.

