A Statement by the Royal Court: Anti Corruption Committee Concludes Its Tasks

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has reviewed the report submitted by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, chairman of the anticorruption committee, which was established by royal decree no.38/A on 15/2/1439H. The report states that the committee has concluded its tasks and indicates that 381 individuals have been summoned, some of whom were summoned only to testify.

A comprehensive review of each detainees' case was conducted, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor, and accordingly every detainee was presented with the allegations against them.

After the due processing of each case, the detainees that were not indicted on charges related to corruption were released. Furthermore, settlements were reached with 87 individuals after their confession to the charges against them, and their subsequent agreement to settlements. The Public Prosecutor has refused to settle the cases of 56 individuals due to already existing criminal charges against them. Finally, 8 individuals refused to settle despite the existence of evidence against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecutor for further due process in accordance with relevant laws.

As a result of the aforementioned measures, more than SR400 billion were retrieved to the state treasury in the form of real estate, companies, cash, and other assets.

The committee has completed its objective, and accordingly, HRH the Crown Prince requested The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque's approval to conclude its tasks.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has approved this request, and in doing so expressed his appreciation to HRH the Crown Prince, the members of the committee, and their staff for their efforts. His Majesty assured that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to preserve integrity, combat corruption, and empower law enforcement and other relevant state bodies so that they are able to effectively practice their role in preserving public funds.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office