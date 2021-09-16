A Statement from Mark Duffey CEO, Everest Funeral Concierge on the 65th Annual Canadian Order of Sport Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Everest believes that sport transforms communities and we are proud of our support of Canadian curling in cities and towns across Canada over the past seven years through the Everest Seniors; The Everest-Ferbey Pro Am; The Everest Curling Challenge on TSN; our TSN Skins sponsorship; and beginning this year the Everest Curling Club Championships.

Today, along with Cheryl Bernard, CEO of the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame I'm thrilled to announce that Everest is the Presenting Sponsor for the 65th Annual Order of Sport Awards. This is the highest sporting honour in Canada, celebrating the remarkable athletes who build this country through their contribution to their sport, their communities and our nation.

This year the Order of Sport Awards will be hosted by the legendary Ron McLean and Tara Slone of Sportsnet and held on Sunday, October 3rd. Together we will recognize the Class of 2020-2021 – a group of 11 athletes and builders that includes

John "Jackie" Barrett

Sonja Gaudet

Diane Jones Konihowski

Lorie Kane

Eric Lamaze and Hickstead

Steve Nash

Duncan Campbell

Sheldon Kennedy

Judy Kent

Willie O'Ree

Ross Powless

It is a privilege for Everest to celebrate, along with all of Canada, our nation's athletes and community builders.

Please tune in to awards at 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM MDT October 3, 2021 https://orderofsport.ca/tickets/ and join in the excitement in the lead up to the event at:

https://twitter.com/orderofsport

https://twitter.com/sportshall

https://twitter.com/everestcurling

https://www.instagram.com/orderofsport/

https://www.instagram.com/cansportshall/

https://www.instagram.com/everest_wfg/

https://www.facebook.com/orderofsport

https://www.facebook.com/CANsportshall

https://www.facebook.com/everestcurling

About Everest

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, its 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with the insurance company to get monies to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. An independent consumer advocate, Everest was launched in 2001 with the goal of creating a continent–wide service to help streamline and simplify the process for grieving families. Its sole purpose is to provide information to consumers when they need to make informed choices about funeral–related issues. Serving as an impartial advocate, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. Today, Everest services are available to more than 25 million people in Canada and the United States. Visit www.everestfuneral.ca for more information.

SOURCE Everest Funeral Concierge