A Statement from The Center for Health Affairs on the Resumption of Services at Hospitals

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 27, Governor Mike DeWine announced as part of the state's phased reopening that hospitals, which have suspended non-essential procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be permitted to resume all services that do not require an overnight stay beginning May 1.

Hospitals in Northeast Ohio have been working hard to ensure the safety of the patients they care for and are prepared to continue meeting the needs of their communities. New procedures that have been implemented during the pandemic at area hospitals include enhanced cleaning and sterilization of their facilities, diligently monitoring their staff and patients for illness, and limiting traffic through their buildings. As patients return for routine care and other elective services, measures such as health screening, masks and social distancing will be in place to support everyone's safety and well-being.

"Whether it's for a scheduled procedure or an emergency need, patients can rest assured that hospitals are ready and prepared to provide those services in a safe, clean environment," said Brian Lane, president and CEO of The Center for Health Affairs. "Hospitals are resuming outpatient procedures and, as always, are there to care for patients who are experiencing health emergencies."

This resumption of services encompasses surgical and non-surgical outpatient procedures; tests and screenings, such as mammography and other imaging; and pain management procedures, among others. Throughout this time, hospitals have been available and permitted to provide emergency care and conduct procedures that were urgently needed, including diagnostics, whether or not a patient required an overnight stay.

Hospitals in Northeast Ohio and statewide are working closely with the governor's office to monitor the evolving situation regarding COVID-19 and will be phasing back in the remainder of their services in the days and weeks ahead.

