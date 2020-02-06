A stronger, more comfortable, more stable walking aid: Groundbreaking StrongArm® Comfort Cane to be featured on HSN

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN is the latest marketplace to feature the StrongArm® Comfort Cane, whose patented design shifts weight-bearing duties from a patient's fragile, wobbly wrist to the stronger forearm. The result is a more stable and more comfortable walking cane — something that is sorely needed as the population ages and the $2.2 billion walking-aids market continues to grow.

"Customers tell us they're more comfortable because they avoid putting pressure on their wrists, and can lean into the cane's cushioned forearm cradle for stability. They feel much steadier and more confident on their feet," said Chris Pesek, president of Peak Degrees, which manufactures StrongArm. "They find themselves walking more, standing taller and moving more confidently."

A Mayo Clinic quality review asked 23 patients who needed an assistive device to walk to try both a StrongArm cane and a traditional cane. Participants consistently reported feeling more secure and stable with the StrongArm cane.

While it weighs only 1.75 pounds, the StrongArm Comfort Cane has been factory tested to withstand 500 pounds of pressure. It offers 12 height adjustments, so it can comfortably fit everyone from the most petite grandmother to the tallest athlete recovering from injury. The StrongArm Comfort Cane is covered by Medicare, in most cases, under Part B.

"The design supports the wrist instead of putting all of the force through the wrist," said Andrew Hoffman, M.D., a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. "I see a lot of patients going on to rehab and recovery, and I find that the StrongArm cane gives better support and ease of use. It seems to be a better tool for people looking to regain mobility."

The StrongArm Comfort Cane's Stand Assist feature helps patients stand up from a seated position more easily. The hexagonal tip is designed to maximize traction, while the offset bend centers the hand grip over the floor tip for improved balance and stability. The cane can be used singly or in pairs, depending on a patient's needs.

"Finally, there's real innovation in walking aids," Pesek said. "StrongArm Comfort Cane blends the simplicity of a cane with the support, stability and control of a crutch."

HSN will demonstrate the StrongArm Comfort Cane's features and offer it for sale on Monday, February 10 at 7 am EST. The cane is also available through the StrongArm website and on Amazon.com.

