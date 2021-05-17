A. Stucki Company Announces Appointment of John O'Bryan as CEO

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to name John O'Bryan as Stucki's next CEO," said Sascha Kaeser, Chairman of the Board of A. Stucki Company. "John is an accomplished rail industry veteran who we are confident can strategically lead Stucki forward, building upon the Company's 110- year history and the foundation laid by Bill Kiefer. It has been a pleasure working with Bill over the last five years and we appreciate all of his contributions to the business during our partnership. I also want to thank Interim CEO David Brown for his leadership during the transition period following Bill's retirement."

"Thank you to Stucki's Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Company's CEO. I am excited to drive Stucki forward and improve upon an incredible foundation, which starts with Stucki's dedicated employees and our focus on serving customers," said Mr. O'Bryan.

Mr. O'Bryan has helped lead private and publicly traded rail companies for over 20 years. Most recently, he supported the purchase and integration of ARI Manufacturing by The Greenbrier Companies and had served as the President and CEO of American Railcar Industries. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of American Railcar Leasing and President of Mitsui Rail Capital.

Mr. O'Bryan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from Jacksonville University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Florida.

About A. Stucki Company

Established in 1911, A. Stucki Company is a leading provider of engineered components, systems and services for the railroad industry and other markets. The company's broad product line includes wheelsets, brake beams, side bearings, roller bearings, draft gears, turbochargers, couplers and yokes, hydraulic stabilizers, overhead crane rail, track spikes, track and switch material, springs, castings, grating, valves, fittings, hatch covers, outlet caps, machined components and urethane products for rail and other industrial customers. Its wide range of rail and industrial services includes precision CNC turning and milling, parts reconditioning, direct-to-locomotive fueling and locomotive maintenance. Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., the company has operations throughout the United States, Mexico and Brazil. More information is available at www.stucki.com.

About Stone Canyon Industries Holdings

Stone Canyon Industries Holdings ("SCIH") is a global industrial holding company designed to "buy, build and hold" for the long term, with a strategy focused on acquiring and operating market leading companies, including Morton Salt, Kissner Group Holdings, Reddy Ice, and SCI Rail. SCIH was founded by Co-CEOs Adam Cohn and James Fordyce. SCIH companies operate in essential industries that provide mission-critical products and services to customers around the world. SCIH seeks to build out industrial verticals in stable and mature industries that possess favorable economic dynamics, as well as an opportunity to build a substantial company that will make a difference. For more information, please visit www.scihinc.com.

