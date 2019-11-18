A Study Exposed Children to Lead Paint -- Brown & Barron, LLC Recovered $1.841 Million for a Victim

BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A study conducted by the Kennedy Krieger Institute knowingly exposed children to lead paint. Brown & Barron, LLC achieved a verdict of $1.841 million for one of the Institute's victims.

The Kennedy Krieger Institute (KKI) is a Baltimore-based organization that is associated with Johns Hopkins. It conducts research and offers programs related to childhood disabilities and disorders. In the 1990s, the Kennedy Krieger Institute moved children into houses with a known lead paint presence as part of a federally-funded plan known as the "Lead-Based Paint Abatement and Repair and Maintenance Study." KKI claimed that the purpose of this study was to measure the effects of lead paint exposure on children, and observe changes in response to repairs in the homes. The Kennedy Krieger Institute sought out marginalized impoverished children from Baltimore and worked with landlords and offered incentives to move families into the homes. Participating families were not informed of the risks.

Brown & Barron, LLC represented a person who was dangerously exposed to high levels of lead through the Kennedy Krieger Institute study. Their client's sibling was considered as part of the study, however, the client also lived in the house and suffered from lead paint exposure. As a result, the client sustained permanent brain damage which affected her working abilities as an adult. After fighting a hard-fought battle in the Maryland Court of Appeals, Maryland's highest Court, Brown & Barron, LLC the case to trial, and recovered a verdict worth $1.841 million. The funds are intended to cover the costs of lost income and non-economic damages caused by lead paint exposure. This decision is the first judgment against the Kennedy Krieger Institute concerning this Study.

The judgment was a result of the work of the entire Brown & Barron, LLC legal team. Founding partners Brian S. Brown and Leah K. Barron led the team, along with Attorney Kristin R. Hosseinzadeh, who tried the case with Mr. Brown.

Brown & Barron, LLC is a personal injury firm in Baltimore, MD. In addition to general personal injury cases, their legal team also handles cases involving birth injuries, catastrophic injuries, dangerous drugs and devices, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse and neglect.

