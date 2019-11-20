A Stunning Christmas Celebration In Downtown Fort Lauderdale

The Emmy award-winning Fort Lauderdale Christmas Pageant will open its 36 th season with a Community Performance; this performance is a gift from First Baptist Fort Lauderdale to more than 55 organizations that work to improve the lives of our community's most vulnerable. A few of the organizations that will benefit from this performance are Salvation Army, 4KIDS of South, Sheridan House Ministries, Broward Gold Down Syndrome Organization, Ann Storch, Woodhouse - among others.

"We are looking forward to welcoming hundreds upon hundreds of our friends and neighbors in the South Florida area and beyond to our Thrill of Hope Celebration. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community the thrill of a family Christmas celebration," said Lead Pastor, James Welch.

The festivities scheduled for Sunday, November 24th, will also include the First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, featuring the First Baptist Church Choir, free food samples from area restaurants, snow show and a firework display that will light the city up!

A group of dignitaries from the City of Fort Lauderdale, including Mayor Dean Trantalis, will attend the special celebration.

Event Details:

Venue: First Baptist FTL

416 N.E. 1st Street,

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2019

Time: 5:00 PM

This will be a free – family friendly event.

About First Baptist Fort Lauderdale – First Baptist Fort Lauderdale is one of the oldest churches in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. It has been part of the South Florida landscape since 1907, even before the City of Fort Lauderdale was incorporated. Today First Baptist Fort Lauderdale is a 7-acre landmark directly in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Over the years, it has become a multicultural church whose congregation is composed of over 70 different nationalities. All our services are translated into five different languages and are broadcast online and viewed nation-wide and around the world. For additional information, please visit www.firstbaptistftl.com

