A Support Group For Daughters Who Are Considering Senior Living Options For Their Parents Is Launching In July

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitioning from providing care for your loved ones to assistance options such as senior living can be difficult. Dedicated Daughters is a platform offering support and care for caregivers throughout the challenges one experiences when making decisions for their aging parents.

Through a virtual support group, dedicated daughters will offer informatory sessions as well as an opportunity to share personal stories. Building a community for those who are considering senior living options for their parents will make the mentally and emotionally difficult process more comfortable.

Sandra Durbin has been working with families to help provide love and care for their aging parents for over twenty years. As Dedicated Daughter's moderator, she is able to expand her efforts to assist caregivers everywhere. She will lead a zoom meeting biweekly where caregivers will come together in a structured forum to share their stories. Each session will have a theme that targets a specific aspect of the journey. Periodically, Sandra will also host guest speakers such as Medicaid experts and Estate planners.

Each family dynamic is individual and unique. However, you are not alone! Dedicated Daughters support group will provide a place for caregivers to connect, feel heard, seek advice, share concerns and look for solutions.

Register to become a dedicated daughter (or son) and participate in one of Dedicated Daughters connection sessions beginning in July.

To learn more, please visit http://dedicateddaughters.com.

