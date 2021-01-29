A Swathing Trifecta: Gsport's Tapes and Bandages Serve an Unlikely Trio of Customer Demographics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is familiar with the need to wrap an elbow or a bum knee in a compressed bandage from time to time. It doesn't matter if you hurt yourself while jogging, you're wrapping up an injury that your child sustained while playing, or you're helping your dog recover from surgery. The need for medical tapes and bandages always turns up sooner or later.

It's a fact that Chinese-based manufacturer Gsport is well aware of. The enterprise has developed an impressive line of therapeutic health care products over the years. This includes athletic and kinesiology tape, cold bags, and cohesive cold bandages. What truly makes Gsport's product line stand out is the fact that the various tapes and bandages are simultaneously designed for three different customer demographics.

First and foremost, the company clearly has a rapport with the sports community. Its products have stood as a quality sports care solution — particularly for post-workout recovery injuries and concerns — for years now. However, the brand has also distinctly expressed the fact that its products can also be used in the medical and vet markets as well. Gsport's quality, non-woven cohesive bandages and gentle adhesives are ideal for use in hospitals and other medical settings. In addition, they can provide the perfect solution for veterinarians looking for a way to help facilitate the healing of dogs and cats and even larger animals like horses or cows.

It's not every day that you find a brand that has managed to serve the animal, sports, and medical communities at the same time. Gsport's dedication to multiple markets has enabled the brand to develop a simple-yet-effective solution to a host of different medical problems that span the gamut across different needs, times, places, and even species. From the vet to the doctor's office to the gym, the company's wraps and tapes can provide comfort and facilitate healing in a myriad of different circumstances.

About Gsport: Gsport is a subsidiary of Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co., Ltd. The brand was launched in 2003. Since that time it has developed a robust line of products that are focused on the medical, veterinarian, and sports care markets. The company operates out of its 230,000 square foot facility in Zhejiang province in Eastern China and has received international recognition for both its quality products and human-oriented corporate culture.

