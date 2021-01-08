A Sweet Treat: Portillo's Offers Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cakes

As part of the partnership, Portillo's will be donating $5 from each cake purchased – up to $25,000 – to No Kid Hungry. This charitable contribution will benefit No Kid Hungry's mission to end child hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive.

"As a supporter of No Kid Hungry, and a believer that all children across America should have access to meals, Portillo's is proud to be partnering with No Kid Hungry on this important initiative," said Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo. "We look forward to bringing our delicious, famous chocolate cakes for a cause to our guests across the country."

The single-layer cakes will be available in restaurants from February 5-14. Guests are encouraged to pre-order starting January 12 at portillos.com or by calling 866-YUM-BEEF.

Portillo's fans across the country can also purchase a Heart-Shaped Cake on portillos.com. The shop-n-ship cake retails at $43.99, which includes free two-day shipping, and is available to ship to all 50 states.

"Children in the United States are facing extraordinary times – one in four kids could be living with hunger today because of the coronavirus," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships for No Kid Hungry. "We are grateful for Portillo's support as we work to ensure all kids are getting the healthy meals they need."

For more information on the restaurant, please visit www.portillos.com or follow Portillo's on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Customers can find the Portillo's location nearest to them by visiting portillos.com/locations.

About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's has grown to include restaurants in more than 60 locations across several states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. The Portillo's brand also includes Barnelli's restaurants that serve award-winning ribs, pastas with homemade sauces, and fresh salads. Portillo's ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo's Home Kitchen is the company's fast-growing catering business.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger today. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at nokidhungry.org.

SOURCE Portillo's Hot Dogs, Inc.

Related Links

portillos.com

