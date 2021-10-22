A Tardis Like No Other

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor Who is as timeless as ever, and the Doctor Who TARDIS Advent calendar is as timely as possible. Available now from Hero Collector, just in time for the holiday season, the Doctor Who TARDIS Advent calendar is designed in the shape of the Doctor's iconic blue time machine, the TARDIS, and is filled with 24 high-quality festive gifts and accessories from across time and space. In fact, it's so packed with presents that it must be bigger on the inside.

The exterior of Hero Collector's Doctor Who TARDIS Advent calendar Interior of Hero Collector's Doctor Who TARDIS calendar

Among the items in the luxury box are a TARDIS-shaped sandwich cutter, gorgeous coasters inspired by famous Doctor Who episodes, colorful Dalek socks, a 13th Doctor in goggles pin badge, and even a Sontaran egg cup for that celebratory breakfast. Additionally, since the Doctor Who TARDIS Advent calendar was created by fans (at Hero Collector) for fans (all around the planet), each day's gift comes with a fun note detailing the story and trivia behind it, and both the gift and the note come wrapped together in branded tissue paper.

The Doctor Who TARDIS Advent calendar's 24 gifts are meant to be opened one per day building up to Christmas Day. And, thanks to its unique shape, the party isn't over after the last gift is opened. The calendar also doubles as a unique storage and display unit providing the ideal place to store your Doctor Who memorabilia.

The Doctor Who TARDIS Advent Calendar is available now at https://shop.eaglemoss.com/us/hero-collector/doctor-who-tardis-advent-calendar, priced at $139.95 in the U.S. and 109.99 British Pounds in the UK.

Media Contact:

Ian Spelling

201-391-2299

[email protected]

SOURCE Hero Collector