A TBRC Report Suggests Collaboration Software is Helping Restart Paused Jobs During Quarantine - Including The Judicial System

LONDON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Texas court decided to hold a jury trial via Zoom. This test trial done in May 2020 was an experiment performed over an insurance claim case with a non-binding verdict[i], allowing parts of the judicial system the opportunity to function again for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put countries under lockdown. This remote jury trial seems to be the first such activity in the US.[ii] This was possible through collaboration software, which aims to facilitate communication by providing a convenient space to the user to perform group conversations and share relevant information. Team collaboration software platforms are used to facilitate quick communication, address questions and queries, access shared knowledge and files, and check tasks. They offer various features such as task management, file sharing, messaging, document collaboration, VoIP and video conferencing, task management, calendar, integration, and search.

In this way, as collaboration software is increasingly being used in new lines of work in order to restart the proceedings of the world, such remote work culture is a major driver for the growth of the market. It is thus expected to grow rapidly from $8.9 billion in 2019 to about $23 billion in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced many regular companies to streamline work from home as well, which in turn is projected to generate higher demand for team collaboration software market in the forecast period. According to the Global Market Model, the market is expected to stabilize and reach $17.1 billion at a rate of about 17.6% through 2023.

Companies in the collaboration software market are increasingly investing in research and development to cater to the needs of users and enhance coordination amongst teams. Such developments are likely to strengthen market competition among players and consequently increase forecast-period growth in the overall team collaboration software market.

