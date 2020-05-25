A TBRC Report Suggests That There is Growing Demand for Biodegradable and Reusable Surgical Masks

LONDON, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical masks manufacturing companies are increasingly investing to make surgical masks biodegradable and reduce plastic pollution. With heavy use of surgical masks globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, companies and consumers are realizing the importance of biodegradable and reusable masks. Companies such as Cambridge and Aniwon have already invested in biodegradable and reusable surgical masks to mitigate pollution concerns and create reusable options for consumers. Other companies such as AirX have launched a biodegradable face mask made from Vietnamese coffee. The mask provides two layers of protection. The first layer is woven from coffee yarn and the second layer has a biodegradable filter on the inside which is developed by silver nanotechnology and coffee. The mask is washable and reusable and the filter has to be replaced after 30 days. The company is currently developing a mask with the N-95 feature and the product is expected to be launched soon according to the company's spokesperson.

Reusable Silicon Face Mask

Manufacturers of surgical masks or face masks are now trying to develop reusable face mask from other materials such as silicone, which can be easily washed and sterilized, and can give better results than fabric and paper masks. In the midst of the devastating PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) shortage, there are many companies who are diverting from the production line of their original products and have started manufacturing masks to combat the COVID-19 crisis. For instance, in April 2020, Get It Right (GIR), a manufacturer of kitchen utensils, introduced face masks made from medical-grade silicone, which have a pocket for a filter and are available in multiple colors. These masks can be sterilized either in the dishwasher, with disinfecting products, or can be generally washed with soap and water.

Increasing Demand For Personalized/ Customized Masks

Mask manufacturing companies are increasingly personalizing and customizing masks to protect against infectious diseases including Covid-19, while maintaining a style quotient for the consumers. Companies offer their customers a chance to personalize their masks for the masks to serve dual purpose of saving people from Covid-19 while allowing them to personalize it as a fashion accessory. With the Center of Disease Control in the US mandating the use of masks for the general public when going out in public, consumers are increasingly turning to sites such as Etsy for mask personalization and customization. Etsy, an American e-commerce site, has witnessed an upsurge for personalized and customized masks since the outbreak of Covid-19. Other companies such as Zazzle are also increasingly offering customizable or personalized masks.

Surge In Demand For Respiratory/ Surgical Masks

The global respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market will grow from 14,600 million units in 2019 to 33,360.9 million units in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus is expected to drive the market for N95 respirators and surgical masks in the forecast period. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that spreads when a person comes in contact with an infected person or a surface used by the infected person. As of 9th May 2020, there were 4.03 million confirmed corona cases globally, and this number is expected to increase further. N95 respirators and surgical masks limit the transmission of coronavirus by blocking droplets. With the rapid spread of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending the use of masks to control the spread of the disease. Rapid increase in the number of corona confirmed cases, coupled with the growing awareness among people, will drive the market for respiratory face masks in the forecast period.

Respiratory Masks Market Overview And Segments

The market for N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical face masks used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face, or to ensure that the wearer does not contaminate the area around them. The masks (N95 respirators and surgical masks) market is segmented by type into N95 respirator, common grade surgical masks, and others. The masks (N95 respirators and surgical masks) market is also segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, individual use, industrial use, and others.

