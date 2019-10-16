A-Team Home Care Voted the Best for In-Home Senior Care and Personal Care, and Top 3 for Adult Day Services

FEASTERVILLE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Team Home Care, a majority female-owned professional home care agency based in Feasterville, PA, has been honored with the title "Best of Bucks," winning First Place in both the "In-Home Senior Care" and "Personal Care" Categories, as well as Top 3 Agency for "Adult Day Services" at the 2019 Bucks County Courier Times annual Best of Bucks Awards.

A-Team Home Care wins Best of Bucks!

"We are so grateful and proud to win this prestigious award. It is an absolute privilege to be a trusted resource for our seniors and their loved ones and we look forward to helping local families for many years to come. Thank you to everyone who voted for us! The response has truly been overwhelming."– Irina Rabovetsky, CEO.

The Best of Bucks awards were held on September 11, 2019 at The Fuge in Warminster and honored local business community leaders. Hundreds of Bucks County businesses competed for the top prize of being named the "Best of Bucks," decided by peer and consumer voting.

A-Team is a trusted leader in providing Skilled Nursing and Personal Care Assistance to adults of all ages. Services are available 24 hours a day, including holidays, throughout all of Bucks, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties. What set A-Team apart in the voting process was their responsiveness, with 24 hour on-call availability, and the personalized efforts taken in pairing clients and caregivers to ensure a great match of personalities, schedules and interests. A-Team allows senior and disabled consumers access to the highest quality care while continuing to live safely in the comfort of their own home.

A-Team's trained and licensed Nurses & Therapists (Physical, Occupational, and Speech) work around the client's schedule to make visits to their home. This allows a consumer who has recently been discharged from a hospital or rehabilitation facility to continue receiving professional skilled care at a fraction of the cost of a facility. A-Team's Companions and Home Health Aides assist with daily tasks such as meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, shopping, medication reminders, accompany to appointments, laundry, and running small errands. A-Team has long been a trusted resource for both healthcare professionals and families and works with most insurance plans. Bilingual staff is also available.

"My caregivers and the office staff have become my family. I feel very fortunate that I can stay in my home and I can't imagine what life would be like without these angels."- Ida, A-Team consumer.

"Having A-Team help to care for mom allows me to devote time to my kids and continue working. They are so responsive and caring, and really an invaluable asset for my family."- Emma, daughter of an A-Team consumer.

To learn more about A-Team, or to schedule a free in-home consultation, please call 215-490-9994 or e-mail service@ateampa.com. You can also visit their website at www.ATeamPA.com.

Media Contact:

Irina Rabovetsky, Esq.

Phone: 215-490-9994

Email: irina@ateampa.com

