A Timeless $14 Million, Mediterranean Villa is one of the Highest-Priced Listings In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A timeless, Mediterranean Villa in South Tampa's Sunset Park has just hit the market at $14,000,000. The residence of nearly 16,000 square feet was completed in 2018 by luxury home builder, Monogram. Located at 2621 N Dundee St, it is currently the high-priced listing in the 33629-zip code and the second highest-priced listing in Hillsborough County. The listing is exclusively represented by Hughes Shelton Realtors, a leading real estate team affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.



A stone paved driveway surrounded by mature Royal Palms and exquisite landscaping leads to the stately entrance of the two-story residence, bordered by terraces. Upon entering the home, elegant, handcrafted details are complimented by Mediterranean tones and patterned wood floors. Overlooking the family room, a state-of-the-art kitchen includes a long breakfast bar, an oversized island, and an adjacent wet bar. The living room's folding glass doors extend to generous outdoor living areas that include a covered deck with a fireplace-side lounge area, an outdoor kitchen and a deck with a resort-style pool and spa.



The residence offers eight bedrooms with en suite spa-like bathrooms, an additional full bathroom and one-half bathroom. The owner's suite includes a sitting area, a private terrace, and a boutique-style dressing room with a hidden entrance to the private gym.



Additional luxury and custom features include:

High ceilings and tray ceilings with wood-paneling or wood-beams in various rooms, including a large entertainment game room.

A wine cellar features a sliding staircase and can house over 1,000 bottles.

Sophisticated custom lights adorn every room, including Moravian star pendant lights.

Handcrafted archways, oversized windows with views from nearly every room, and a double front door with detailed scrolling ironwork.

A spacious laundry and craft room with extensive cabinetry and a large island; a second laundry room is located on the first floor.

A private boat dock on the Dundee River which provides access to the bay.

QUOTES:



"Every space and nook of this home was thoughtfully designed to exude elegance, class and comfort. You have a multitude spaces to entertain filled with high-end amenities throughout, and you also have private spaces that you can enjoy exclusively. The wide-ranging outdoor living spaces offer the resort-like lifestyle that buyers are seeking in our Tampa Bay market."



--Jeff Shelton, listing agent



"My favorite thing about the house is the outdoor living space which is incredible in the evenings with sunset skies. The laundry and craft room always gets compliments from guests and it's one of my favorite rooms since it has provided a great and comfy space for me and my kids. I also love that each room in the house is unique and were each wonderfully curated by the design team."



--Tonya Spencer Hills, seller



The residence is being sold fully furnished, which is estimated to be worth over $2 million. It was designed by Michelle Wiebe, ASID of Studio M and Kylie Ponton, ASID, NCIDQ Licensed Designers.



