A-to-Be expands U.S. footprint; signs toll collection system agreement with Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A-to-Be USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Portuguese-based A-to-Be, announced today that the company was awarded a five-year contract by the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA).

CCRMA was created in 2004 by the Texas Transportation Commission to promote and improve regional mobility between Cameron County in South Texas and Mexico. To accommodate a growing population expected to reach 7 million by 2040, CCRMA is tasked with developing over $2 billion in transportation infrastructure. CCRMA projects are designed to promote economic growth and improve quality of life and transportation safety in the region.

In a sign of growth, A-to-Be was selected to collaborate with CCRMA to design, implement, maintain and operate an Electric Toll Collection (ETC) system on Cameron County International bridges which include – Gateway International Toll Bridge, Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios and the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates – and the toll systems for five Cameron County Parks which include Isla Blanca, Andy Bowie, EK Atwood located on South Padre Island, near the new Space X Launching facility.

The projects will be executed in two phases. The first phase requires A-to-Be to work closely with CCRMA to design, develop, install, test, train, integrate, and implement secure, accurate roadway equipment that is interoperable with CCRMA's central back office. Phase two provides warranty and maintenance services for all hardware and software delivered under the procurement.

"We are honored and excited to collaborate with CCRMA to deliver motorists an easy-to-use, reliable user fee collection system," stated Jason Wall, CEO for the U.S. "A-to-Be solutions are proven to generate additional revenue dollars for continued investment in transportation infrastructure."

The agreement is the latest in a growing trend for public-private partnerships to deliver innovative transportation financing solutions. Texas will supplement A-to-Be's rapidly growing book of U.S. business for Brisa. With contracts in Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, South Carolina and California, A-to-Be is leading innovation in the U.S. market for Mobility-as-a-Service.

About A-to-Be®

A-to-Be is a Portuguese-based company powered by Brisa (its major shareholder) responsible for developing and delivering solutions to mobility service operators internationally. For over 40 years, the company has provided leading tolling, traffic management, smart city, and revenue assurance solutions across Europe and the United States. A-to-Be processes over 1 billion tolling transactions and 25 million multi-service mobility transactions annually, managing more than 7 million customer accounts.

A-to-Be provides a multitude of tolling solutions including self-service, electronic and satellite, as well as solutions connected directly to your smart device. Our solutions are vendor-independent, plug-and-pay and can be diversified to provide payment options for parking garages, public transport, fuel stations, and other MaaS value-added solutions.

For more information, visit www.a-to-be.com.

A-to-Be®, Powered by Brisa

Mobility-Beyond

SOURCE A-to-Be USA

Related Links

http://www.a-to-be.com

