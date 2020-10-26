A Toast To The Bonus Hour, Ketel One Botanical Gives The Gift Of A Mindful Moment This Daylight Savings

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Savings marks a time where a bonus hour is granted, and while a longer day might not immediately put a smile on everyone's face, it's time to make it count. This year, Ketel One Botanical will lead the charge in ensuring these extra 60 minutes are celebrated in a meaningful way with a commemorative Spritz O'Clock moment and a practice that is greatly needed in today's world - the act of taking time for oneself. Over the last few months, cherished personal time has often taken a back seat, and this is where Ketel One Botanical comes in to encourage consumers to slow down, connect, and have some fun, all while raising a toast with a fresh-tasting Botanical Spritz.

Teaming up with influential lifestyle leaders, Ketel One Botanical will offer a day of mindful programming on November 1 through easily accessible, virtual platforms:

Black Girl in Om - a platform dedicated to helping black womxn breathe easy, founder Lauren Ash will guide a 1 hour meditation and creative journal session followed by a Botanical Spritz cheers; tune in at 1pm EST / 10am PST on @blackgirlinom IG

will guide a 1 hour meditation and creative journal session followed by a Botanical Spritz cheers; tune in at / on @blackgirlinom IG Create & Cultivate - the go-to platform for womxn creating and cultivating the career of their dreams, Jaclyn Johnson , Founder + CEO, will host a Q&A on practicing mindfulness both personally and professionally; tune in at 1:30pm EST / 10:30am PST on @createcultivate IG

, Founder + CEO, will host a Q&A on practicing mindfulness both personally and professionally; tune in at / on @createcultivate IG Katie Dunlop of @lovesweatfitness - inspirational fitness leader, Katie Dunlop will host a 30 minute workout, followed by a quick hydration and a Spritz o'Clock chat; tune in at 2pm EST / 11am PST on @lovesweatfitness IG

of @lovesweatfitness - inspirational fitness leader, will host a 30 minute workout, followed by a quick hydration and a Spritz o'Clock chat; tune in at / on @lovesweatfitness IG Popup Florist – on-trend floral design shop for life's everyday moments, founder Kelsie Hayes will lead a flower arranging class on @popupflorist IGTV, sharing her tips & tricks to refresh your space with beautiful florals

Prior to indulging in any (or all!) of the aforementioned practices, new Drizly users can use a special code (BOTANICAL) to get a discount on their own bottle of Ketel One Botanical to craft a Botanical Spritz at home. With no carbs, no sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners and only 73 calories per serving, the Botanical Spritz is the perfect cocktail to savor while enjoying a moment of connection during Daylight Savings' extra hour. And with only three ingredients, the Botanical Spritz is equally as easy to make as it is delicious. Just grab a wine glass with ice, one and a half ounces of any of the three award-winning Ketel One Botanical varietals – Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint or Grapefruit & Rose – combine with three ounces of soda water and garnish with any fragrant herb, crisp citrus or other fresh fruit.

Whether spending November 1's bonus hour connecting through meditation, a workout or a floral refresh, please remember to drink responsibly and make the most of this extra time by celebrating you.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL. Made With Vodka Distilled With Real Botanicals And Infused With Natural Flavors. 30% Alc/Vol. Ketel One Botanical (per 1.5oz.): 73 Cals, 0g Carbs, 0g Protein, 0g Fat © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Ketel One Botanical

Ketel One Botanical is a first-of-its kind spirit made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. Made with 100% non-GMO grain, this 30% ABV spirit is an exceptionally smooth, fresh-tasting drink with no carbs, no artificial flavors, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Ketel One Botanical is available nationwide in three varietals: Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, and Grapefruit & Rose, at your local spirits retailer for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information please visit www.ketelonebotanical.com.

