A U.S. Water Heater Manufacturer is Selling Record Numbers of Miniature Electric Tanks for Portable Handwashing Stations at Makeshift Hospitals Across America

EMT 6 was installed in portable handwashing stations at the makeshift hospital at the Jacob B. Javits Convention Center in NYC.

Eemax sent a shipment of EMT 4 to UMC, a mechanical engineering and construction company in Washington for use in their touch-free wash stations. The stations feature 2 or 4 sinks basins, each equipped with a touch-free faucet, soap dispenser and comfortable, warm water for handwashing. The sinks are spaced 6 ft. apart to meet social distancing requirements. The 2-sink version can accommodate up to 120 washes per hour and the 4-sink version up to 240 washes per hour.

PJ Dionne, a commercial plumbing and HVAC contractor in Boston, MA, has also been implementing the EMT in their various mobile handwashing units.

Additionally, Eemax is supplying the EMT 4 to plumbing supply houses who've been busy manufacturing mobile handwashing units to sell to their customers. A plumbing supply house in New Jersey has introduced a portable handwashing unit featuring a GFI-protected EMT 4. Features include a stainless steel sink, two handle faucet, piped drain, gallon bottle, pump bracket, all fully assembled and ready to use. The stations are being used at job sites to keep employees following CDC guidelines for increased handwashing. Eemax EMT 4 easily attaches to a hose or external water supply and requires a power source for operation.

Eemax has been busy assessing the most pressing needs of their customers to provide convenient and energy efficient hot water solutions for those in need.

SOURCE Eemax

