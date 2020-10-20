A Video Discussion: Introducing ETHIC, A WEALTH BANK

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Ethic, A Wealth Bank, thoughtful, personalized advice and a dedication to client service drives every decision. From its leadership team with long-standing roots in the community to its roster of industry experts and team of advisors, Ethic, A Wealth Bank, knows relationships matter most.

Please watch this video conversation between Marc A. White, President and CEO of Ethic, A Wealth Bank, and Matt Morse, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Ethic Wealth Advisors LLC, introducing this financial institution:

https://www.ethicwealthbank.com/newsroom/we-built-ethic-a-wealth-bank-because-we-listened-to-you-the-client-relationship-always-comes-first-and-is-at-the-core-of-everything-we-do

About ETHIC, A WEALTH BANK

Launched in 2020, Ethic, A Wealth Bank, provides tailored solutions, transactional ease, and exceptional personalized service for its clients. Believing that a need existed for a new type of financial services firm, the founders built a wealth management institution that offers clients one comprehensive platform of integrated banking, lending, and investing services. Ethic, A Wealth Bank offers its investment advisory services through its subsidiary, Ethic Wealth Advisors LLC. Based in Boston and focused on community, Ethic, AWealth Bank serves New England's expansive high-net-worth community. Recent data reveals that three New England states are in the top 10 wealthiest states in the nation. Ethic, A Wealth Bank was developed to meet the wealth management needs of every generation and support clients in living a life in which their values are prioritized, their personal and professional endeavors are achieved, and goals are realized. Please visit www.ethicwealthbank.com.

LinkedIn

Media Contact: Kelley Doyle, [email protected], 617-438-1237

SOURCE ETHIC, a Wealth Bank

Related Links

ethicwealthbank.com

