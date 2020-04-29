A View From My Seat Named 2020 Webby Awards Honoree for 'Best Entertainment Website'

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A View From My Seat, a local startup, has been named a 2020 Webby Awards Honoree for Best Entertainment Website. Through A View From My Seat, anyone can share photos and videos of the view from their seats, at live entertainment events, like sports, concerts and theatre. These contributions are organized so fans can easily research ticket purchases, via hand-drawn seating charts and simple navigation.

For 24 years, The Webby Awards has been the Internet's most respected symbol of success. This year, The 24th Annual Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 nominees from all 50 states and 70 countries. Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. It has been one of the dreams of the A View From My Seat founders to be honored with a Webby.

Founder of A View From My Seat Frank Panko exclaimed, "It's amazing to have your work grouped in with such incredible companies like Marvel, Blizzard Entertainment, & ReelGood. As a small team competing against large internationally known brands, it's wonderful to see our website honored at this level. I'm really proud of our staff and can't say enough about the community of sports fans, concert lovers, and theatre buffs that make A View From My Seat what it is today. We wouldn't be anywhere without the community."

In addition to A View From My Seat, three other companies in the Philadelphia area, The Philadelphia Eagles, The Inquirer and The Philadelphia Zoo, were named Honorees of the 2020 Webby Awards.

Website: https://aviewfrommyseat.com

Webby Awards: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2020/websites/general-websites/entertainment?honoree

