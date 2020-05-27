A Virtual Experience: Visit Central Oregon Releases New Web Series 'Adventure Calls'

SUNRIVER, Ore., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure Calls, a new video series sponsored by Visit Central Oregon and hosted by National Geographic photographer Chad Copeland, spotlights Central Oregon's unique culinary culture, arts, and recreational opportunities in the region. The series premiered on April 22, and episodes are released every other Wednesday at noon. Episodes can now be viewed at adventurecalls.visitcentral.oregon.com or www.youtube.com/user/VisitCentralOR.

During the eight-episode series, Copeland catches a classical concert at the top of Mt. Bachelor, goes whitewater rafting on the Deschutes River, samples regional cuisine and craft beer, and explores the region by bike, motorcycle, horseback, and more.

Central Oregon is home to the cities of Bend, Redmond, Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Madras, Maupin, Warm Springs, and the resort community of Sunriver. The area has long been an outdoor enthusiast's dream, with endless places for paddling, hiking, cycling, golfing, and climbing. But the new series also explores the region's culinary, arts, and cultural attractions.

Staying true to the series title, Copeland chases adventure and takes viewers on an exciting virtual vacation. In one episode, a veteran Iditarod musher and her sled dogs escort him to a snowy mountain retreat, where he enjoys a fine-dining experience deep in the Deschutes National Forest. Adventure Calls is a series full of entertaining challenges, cultural and historical education, and fun, each sharing the common thread of a spirit of adventure. While potential visitors are being asked to refrain from non-essential travel in the state, the series provides entertainment and inspiration for future travel.

Copeland has photographed for National Geographic, filmed portions of BBC's Planet Earth and photographed the "People of Action" campaign for Microsoft's Windows 10. Chad has also produced and directed feature content for the 2016 NBC Olympics, Netflix Original Series, Top Golf, ESPN, and TESLA.

Visit Central Oregon, formerly known as Central Oregon Visitors Association (COVA), has been the nonprofit tourism destination marketing association serving Central Oregon since 1971. Visit Central Oregon is supported by nearly 400 member businesses and operates with an annual budget of $3 million. Visit Central Oregon manages tourism advertising, marketing, promotion, public relations, industry relations, special event management and is the state-designated Regional Destination Management Organization for Travel Oregon's Regional Cooperative Tourism Program. For more information, visit www.VisitCentralOregon.com or call 800-800-8334.

