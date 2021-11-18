A Weekend of Celebration: The 2021 Global Legendary Legacy Leadership Awards

PITTSGROVE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 invited guests poured into the prestigious Grove at Centeron Country Club for the 2021 Global Legendary Legacy Leadership Awards (GLLLA) Celebration. The event was produced by CEO and Founder of the Hand Foundation, Dr. Sandrie Serrano-Bermudez and her husband, the Honorable Ruben Bermudez, former Mayor of Vineland, NJ.

"We love celebrating people. We also believe there is a legacy in servant-leadership. Let it be little or much, we each have the potential to give back to our communities. Though we are many, in reality we are one and there is so much strength in unity. This is how we build stronger communities, and this is why the Global Legendary Legacy Leadership Awards are so significant. People need to know that their work has impact." -Dr. Serrano-Bermudez

The afternoon was kicked off with an exclusive dining experience while guests enjoyed the unique sounds of the Elegance Quartet as they seamlessly weaved a medley of pop, rock, and classical music creating a soothing ambiance that set the stage for the awards recognition.

Each year, GLLLA recognizes and honors men, women, and children, in corporate, government, education, entrepreneurship & philanthropy who are transcending and bringing forth positive change in their communities. This year essential workers were added to the list of those being honored.

The GLLLA 2021 award recipients and award categories are as follows:

Hispanic Heritage Person of the Year award - Nathaniel Torres, Esq.

Many Have Done Well Award - Arato Brothers, Alba Cruz, Rev. Jesus and Ada Iris Goyco , Denise Lister , Marysol Morales , Luzneida Pagan, Pastor Lauretta Pierce , Jack Ramos , and Carlos & Rosalinda Rodriguez .

Presenters included Dr. Lauretta Pierce - CEO Covenant Cookies, Dr. Cheryl Jackson - CEO Minnie's Food Pantry, and Apostol Hugo Savinovich- retired professional wrestler.

The event culminated with a praise celebration with more than 500 in attendance featuring special guests, violinist - Dr. Olga Alvarez, Puchi Colon & Band - a cross-cultural style of Latin/Salsa Music, and Gospel's multi-award-winning saxophonist Angella Christie.

More About the Hand Foundation

The Hand Foundation NJ is a non-profit organization committed and dedicated to building men, women and families of character, vision, and action to confidently make a difference in society at large. The Hand Foundation NJ has remained unceasing in its dedication to provide social, cultural, and educational support preparing individuals, families, and communities to bring about measurable change in thoughts, attitudes, and actions over time. To learn more about the foundation and the GLLLA 2022, visit them at www.HandFoundationNJ.com or www.GLLLA.org.

