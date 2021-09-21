A World First! Aopeng Medical Completes Human Clinical Trial of Robotic-Assisted Endovascular Intervention for Thoracic and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 12, 2021, a complex endovascular intervention was performed at Changhai Hospital of China Naval Medical University by Professor Qing-Sheng Lu's team using ALLVAS™, China's first endovascular intervention robot developed by Shanghai Aopeng Medical Technology Co.

A total of three patients were treated with ALLVAS™ on that day, and all of them remained stable and recovered well after the minimally invasive surgery. While traditional surgical treatment is traumatic, risky, difficult and has many complications, the application of ALLVAS™ robotic-assisted technology enables precise positioning through digital technology to meet the individual needs of patients, thus helping doctors to achieve more satisfactory results and higher efficiency in clinical practice. With the assistance of ALLVAS™ robot, the clinical procedure was completed successfully, marking Aopeng Medical's international leadership of robotic-assisted endovascular minimally invasive treatment in China.

Aopeng Medical has achieved global firsts several times, especially on August 1, 2021, Aopeng Medical's endovascular intervention robot ALLVAS™ completed the world's very first human clinical trial of robot-assisted thoracic and abdominal aortic stent graft intervention at Changhai Hospital of China Naval Medical University.

It is worth noting that Aopeng Medical is not the only company running on the track of endovascular interventional robots. Globally, technology companies such as Corindus, a subsidiary of Siemens Healthcare, and Robocath, a French company, have also continued to make strides in this field. However, Aopeng Medical's strong focus on research and development culminated in the first endovascular robotic-assisted thoracic and abdominal aortic stent graft intervention in human history.

Endovascular repair is a minimally invasive surgical technique to treat thoracic/abdominal aortic aneurysms. Compared to the traditional open surgery, it is less invasive, allowing many high-risk patients who cannot tolerate open surgery the possibility to be saved. Despite the great progress in minimally invasive technology, the basic methods of performing interventional procedures have not changed much. The lag in methods has brought many drawbacks to endovascular interventional procedures, such as radiation injury to the operator and difficulty in achieving precision. The emergence of the Aopeng endovascular intervention surgery robot ALLVAS™ has broken the dilemma of endovascular interventional treatment.

At the product level, as a platform product, Aopeng's endovascular interventional surgery robot covers the treatment of coronary, peripheral, neurological, and vascular tumor types of diseases, covering a broader scope than the current interventional surgery robots in the market. From the perspective of serving physicians, the product covers cardiology, vascular surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, and radiology departments in tertiary hospitals, which will greatly reduce the reliance on experience for interventional procedures and shorten the training time for junior physicians.

Quality product design and leading-edge progress cannot be achieved without the integration of medicine and engineering. The technology of Aopeng's endovascular interventional surgery robot comes from independent research and development and have been applied for 35 invention patents. Aopeng Medical has established a close medical-industrial cooperation development mechanism with Shanghai Changhai Hospital (Prof. Qing-Sheng Lu's team in vascular surgery) and Shanghai Jiaotong University (Prof. Kun-Dong Wang's team).

The system architecture of Aopeng's medical robot adopts a humanoid multi-manipulator design to simulate the hand operations of doctors and their assistants, adapting to the needs of diverse interventional procedures, enabling not only catheter guidewire pushing for simple cases, but also coordinate movement of tube and wire, stent release, tube and wire tracking and positioning, and endovascular intervention simulation for complex cases. It is the refinement of the process and the unique innovative ideas that ultimately helped Aopeng Medical accomplish the "world's first" feat.

The ALLVAS™ Endovascular Interventional Surgery Robot is the world's first universal interventional surgery robot built by Aopeng Medical through nearly a decade of forward-thinking technology planning. Aopeng's artificial intelligence robot-assisted interventional surgery will fundamentally overturn 40 years of traditional physician bedside minimally invasive interventional surgery and is the greatest advancement in the field of interventional treatment in the last decade. Through its innovative technological capabilities, Aopeng Medical continues to revolutionize human perception of interventional surgery and become a global innovator in the field of surgical robotics.

According to Aopeng Medical, the endovascular interventional surgery robot will receive its registration certificate and start serving patients in 2023. By using Aopeng's products, physicians will also continue to innovate and expand the product's indication areas and make demands for product improvements based on different application scenarios, facilitating the company's product updates and upgrades. Such model will establish a product spiral pathway from product innovation to use, to feedback, and re-innovation.

In the future, Aopeng Medical will aim to "build the world's best surgical robot supplier in the field of endovascular interventional surgery." As a result, this innovative company may become the "Da Vinci" of vascular intervention.

