A World Of Magic, Fantasy And Adventure Awaits - Trials Of Mana Now Available

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX® welcomes players to start a new epic journey in Trials of Mana™, now available for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and STEAM®.

To watch the Trials of Mana Launch Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/LUlM2HzqAss.

Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, Trials of Mana is a full, high-definition remake of the third entry in the classic Mana series. The game immerses players in an unforgettable adventure filled with exciting gameplay, memorable heroes and villains. Players will craft varying experiences by selecting a party of three from six unique characters as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime, upgrading their characters' classes into more powerful forms, learning over 300 different abilities, and discovering a world of secrets and mysteries to explore. Additionally, players can discover an exciting new playable chapter after finishing the game not found in the original release, in which they can unlock brand-new classes, and challenge a powerful new threat.

To celebrate the release, popular series artist HACCAN has created new artwork showing the beloved cast of memorable characters fans and newcomers alike will enjoy discovering in Trials of Mana.

Players who have downloaded the playable demo for Trials of Mana can continue their saved files in the full game to immediately jump back into the adventure. Additionally, those who purchase the physical or digital versions of the game by May 21, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch system or PlayStation®4 system will receive a Rabite Adornment DLC, allowing players to gain more EXP after battles up to level 10, while those who purchase from STEAM by May 21, 2020 will receive the Rabite Adornment DLC as well as an exclusive wallpaper set.

Trials of Mana is rated T (Teen) and is now available for the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4 system and STEAM. For more information, visit www.trialsofmana.com.

About Trials of Mana

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 151 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 77 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

© 1995, 2019, 2020 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

TRIALS OF MANA, the TRIALS OF MANA logo, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. Steam is a registered trademark of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Square Enix, Inc.

