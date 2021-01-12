A1 Medical Imaging Brings Advanced 3.0T MRI to South Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Solodko, CEO of A1 Imaging Centers, LLC d/b/a A1 Medical Imaging (a Consolidated Healthcare company), is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology in its Aventura, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation clinics in South Florida that combines the latest advancements in MR (magnetic resonance) applications with the sophisticated engineering of a 3.0T wide bore system. This new scanner provides a whole new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality. This is just another example of A1 Medical Imaging's commitment to providing patients with the latest in diagnostic imaging technology.

This new scanner, the SIGNA™ Pioneer from GE Healthcare, is built with contemporary architecture that delivers a better experience for the patient thanks to its wide bore and comfortable table. The scanner operates at magnetic field strength several times more powerful than "open MRI" system designs, enabling shorter exam times while running highly-advanced clinical applications.

"I am incredibly proud to announce this news to the medical imaging community," states Peter Solodko. "This state-of-the-art technology significantly reduces scan time to just a few minutes per sequence, while producing crisp, detailed images to address a broad array of clinical needs, from advanced neuroimaging to high-resolution orthopedic exams to critical tumor evaluations. The advantage of a high-field MRI is not only the increased clarity of image, it is also incomparably more reliable in helping the radiologist identify alarming medical conditions. This amazing technology enables early diagnosis of pathology and helps initiate timely treatment, which leads to better treatment outcomes for our patients."

The SIGNA Pioneer enhances neurological studies with innovative techniques that allow physicians to map white matter fibers in the brain in order to understand the effect of multiple sclerosis, tumors, or traumatic injuries. The scanner can also aid in the diagnosis of prostate and breast cancers, as it can run advanced applications for the detection and evaluation of very small lesions with high-resolution images.

Indeed, patient experience will improve dramatically. "We expect the 3.0T MRI from GE Healthcare to decrease exam time compared to open MRI systems. Faster scans eliminate the need for long breath holds during each imaging sequence," said Marilyn Radakovic, RN, Chief Operating Officer. "The SIGNA Pioneer also has a very wide space for patients, reducing the sense of confinement and preventing claustrophobia. It also features Acoustic Reduction Technology that significantly reduces vibrational noise."

"I have no doubt that both our patients and their physicians will appreciate this innovation at A1 Medical Imaging," added Peter Solodko. "Improving our patients' experiences and making their doctors' work easier is incredibly important to us."

For more information about A1 Medical Imaging, visit https://a1mri.com.

About A1 Medical Imaging

A1 Medical Imaging has become a model of excellence in the diagnostic industry. From its home office in downtown Sarasota, Florida, the company maintains primary in-house functions of administration, human resources, transcription, finance, insurance contracting, information systems and technology, billing and collections, and medical technology. As well as overseeing the operation of all A1 Medical Imaging Diagnostic Centers. Utilizing "state of the art" computer technology, A1 Medical Imaging can monitor the overall performance and operation of each center from this one central location, successfully assuring cost-effectiveness and efficiency throughout the company.

