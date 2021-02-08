A1 Medical Imaging Puts Patients First

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the leadership of CEO Peter Solodko, all of A1 Medical Imaging's open MRI Centers in Florida and Georgia take extraordinary measures to schedule patients for an MRI exam and provide referring physicians with the results in a timely manner.

A1 Medical Imaging began in 2008. Since then, the company has become a model of excellence in the diagnostic industry for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

"When a patient is told by their physician that they need to get an MRI scan, they understandably can get anxious and want to have it done right away," Peter Solodko empathized. "That's why our clinics don't have hard-and-fast business hours. The patient can be seen the same day they make contact. However, if that person isn't available during the workday, our centers will happily accommodate them after hours or on weekends, whichever is most convenient for them."

A1 Medical Imaging's commitment doesn't stop there. Scan results are sent to a patient's referring physician quickly. "We know physicians want to find out what's ailing their patients as fast as possible," Solodko added. "We can typically send the results to them within 24 hours after the scan occurs."

According to Marilyn Radakovic, RN, Chief Operating Officer, "A1 Medical Imaging uses technology to increase operational efficiency and shorten exam times. All of the Centers have open MRI scanners to optimize patient comfort and help avoid a claustrophobic feeling. Several of our South Florida Centers also have the latest GE SIGNA™ Pioneer 3.0T MRI wide bore scanner that provides the latest state-of-the-art images."

Appointments can be made at any of A1 Medical Imaging's diagnostic facilities via the company's toll-free phone at 1-866-677-2400 or by requesting an appointment on the company's website at www.A1mri.com.

About A1 Medical Imaging

A1 Medical Imaging has become a model of excellence in the diagnostic imaging industry. From its home office in downtown Sarasota, Florida, the company maintains primary in-house functions of administration, human resources, transcription, finance, insurance contracting, information systems and technology, billing and collection, and medical technology, as well as overseeing the operation of all A1 Medical Imaging centers. Utilizing "state of the art" computer technology, A1 Medical Imaging can monitor the overall performance and operation of each center from this one central location, successfully assuring cost-effectiveness and efficiency throughout the company.

