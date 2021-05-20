A1 Medical Imaging to Be Part of Artificial Intelligence Software Development for Medical Diagnostic Imaging Industry

SARASOTA, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn Radakovic, RN, Chief Operating Officer at A1 Medical Imaging, is excited to announce the company will become an integral part in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software products for the Medical Diagnostic Imaging Industry. This program, which is just getting started, is being spearheaded by Consolidated Healthcare Services (CHS), a company that is led by its CEO, Peter Solodko. CHS provides administrative management services to all A1 Medical Imaging clinics.

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to extrapolate meaningful information from raw data. Part of this CHS project involves extracting relevant information from large amounts of data so that predictive modeling can be developed. A1 Medical Imaging has years of accumulated imaging data that can facilitate and expedite this development process.

The goal will be the development of a suite of AI software products that will enhance the identification of abnormalities within patients. The suite will include products to improve imaging outcomes, report findings and back-office systems.

"A1 Medical Imaging has been in business since 2008 and has multiple imaging centers in Florida and Georgia," Marilyn Radakovic said. "We have an enormous amount of imaging data to be scrutinized."

"Utilizing A1 Medical Imaging's data is exactly what's needed to make this venture viable," Peter Solodko added. "If not for that, the success of this project would be severely challenged."

The program is just getting underway, beginning with the identification of its key contributors including CHS managing the project, skilled software developers that are highly knowledgeable about Artificial Intelligence, and A1 Medical Imaging with its large volume of data.

Solodko went on to say, "Our management group has been providing administrative services to the medical diagnostic imaging industry since 2004. We have the essential knowledge to manage this project. By combining with the programming skills of the software developers, and the mountain of data from A1 Medical Imaging, we have all the necessary ingredients to make this vision a reality."

To learn more about A1 Medical Imaging, visit www.a1mri.com.

About A1 Medical Imaging

A1 Medical Imaging has become a model of excellence in the diagnostic industry. From its home office in downtown Sarasota, Florida, the company maintains primary in-house functions of administration, human resources, transcription, finance, insurance contracting, information systems and technology, billing and collections, and medical technology. Utilizing "state of the art" computer technology, A1 Medical Imaging can monitor the overall performance and operation of each center from its one central location, successfully assuring cost-effectiveness and efficiency throughout the company.

