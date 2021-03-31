A2C Medical Customers Achieve Top Performance MIPS Score for the 2021 Payment Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A2C, a comprehensive electronic medical record (EMR) solution built for physical, speech and occupational therapists, today announced its EMR users have achieved a MIPS score of 94.9 out of 100 for the 2021 payment year.

MIPS, or the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System, was created under the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 and is a value-based payment model. The program measures for reporting quality are similar to those in the Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS), however, features various reporting categories not in PQRS—including quality-improvement activities, efforts to promote interoperability, and cost saving measures. Physical rehabilitation only participates in Quality Measures and Improvement Activities and is exempt from the Promoting Interoperability and Cost components of MIPS.

The following statistics demonstrate a comprehensive view of A2C's 2019 reporting year results:

26 clients participated, representing 260 providers

Four clients scored a perfect 100 (15 percent of participating clients)

Zero clients received a penalty

20 clients scored a 90 or higher (77 percent of participating clients)

"The fact that our participating clients achieved a top-level MIPS score is a testament to the effectiveness of our technology in helping practitioners run their business and care for their patients," said Adam Aitken, Executive Vice President, Therapy Brands, parent company of A2C Medical. "These reporting measures are a solid barometer of the quality of outcomes our customers are providing for their patients."

A2C's therapy solution is the most comprehensive, fully unified EMR software system for physical, occupational and speech therapy. The software utilizes the same data system-wide, and the custom solution thrives on giving customers complete control of patient care before they even walk in the door.

About A2C

For more than twenty years, Scott and Adam Aitken have been developing custom software solutions in an effort to better support physical, occupational, and speech therapy practitioners. A2C Medical was the answer to a need for a comprehensive practice management solution for Adam's wife and physical therapy clinic owner, Dena Aitken. After years spent collaborating with Greater Therapy Centers, we're proud to provide the solution we offer today.

In 2019, A2C Medical joined the Therapy Brands family and is committed to bringing you a robust set of offerings for physical, speech, or occupational therapy clinic's evolving needs. Trusted by thousands of therapists across the country, A2C Medical is much more than a product developed for a client – it's a tool we support with care, to help run our family business effectively. Visit www.a2cmedical.com to learn more.

