A4A Names Doug Mullen Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry organization representing the leading U.S. airlines, today announced that Doug Mullen has been named Vice President and Deputy General Counsel.

Mullen previously served as Associate General Counsel, Regulatory Affairs for the association, serving as legal counsel to member airlines on a wide range of regulatory issues at the international, federal, state and local levels. His legal portfolio has included matters regarding safety and operations; airports; drug and alcohol testing; accommodations for passengers with disabilities; cargo operations; and pilot qualification, training and certification.

As Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Mullen will continue to advance A4A's agenda, advocating before U.S. federal agencies and foreign regulatory bodies to ensure that legislative decisions and regulatory policies strengthen the aviation industry while maintaining the highest level of safety.

Prior to joining A4A in 2007 (formerly known as the Air Transport Association of America), Mullen served as an Attorney Advisor in the Office of the Chief Counsel, Regulations Division at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and as an Attorney Advisor in the Office of the General Counsel, Ethics Division at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"Over nearly 20 years as an attorney, Doug has built a reputation as a respected legal counsel and a valued industry expert. From the Commerce Department to the FAA and most recently at A4A, Doug has established a proven track record on a wide range of legal issues," said A4A Senior Vice President and General Counsel Patricia Vercelli.

"During his tenure at A4A, he has earned the highest respect of our member carriers and the trust of relevant agencies that work with the aviation industry. Additionally, his A4A colleagues hold him in high regard for his solid work ethic, leadership and vision. Doug is a trusted leader, and I look forward to working alongside him in his new post," Vercelli continued.

"I am honored and excited by this opportunity, and I look forward to working with Patricia and A4A leadership to serve A4A's carrier members in new ways," said Mullen.

Mullen has a Juris Doctorate from the Catholic University, a master's degree from American University and a bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State University. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar.

