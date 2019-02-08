A4A Statement on Chairman DeFazio's FAA Shutdown Bill

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today issued the following statement in support of Chairman Peter DeFazio's bill that would shield FAA programs and personnel from the effects of government shutdowns in the future:

We appreciate Chairman DeFazio's leadership in identifying real solutions to ensure that the FAA remains fully operational and that the dedicated federal employees who protect and maintain our nation's aviation system are paid for the critical work they do. The impacts of another government shutdown on the aviation industry are not tolerable; the pressures and strains are not sustainable.

U.S. aviation impacts millions of Americans as well as the nation's economy. This industry helps drive $1.5 trillion in economic activity and supports more than 10 million jobs. Each and every day U.S. carriers fly 2.3 million passengers and move 55,000 tons of cargo.

We remain committed to working with the Chairman, his colleagues on the committee and all members of Congress to prevent future disruptions to this country's aviation system.

