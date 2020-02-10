A4A Urges Congress to Reject Tax Hikes on Passengers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today urged Congress to reject the proposed tax hikes on air travel that are included in the President's FY2021 budget request.

The suggested tax hikes would cost passengers an additional $2.7 billion per year on top of the $26 billion they paid in 2019. These are unnecessary tax increases that would jeopardize the unprecedented choice, access and affordability that consumers enjoy today. Nearly 90 percent of Americans have flown on an airline some time in their lives, and 42 percent of them have family incomes under $75,000, according to a recent A4A survey. Increasing taxes in any form would burden families with higher costs to fly, curtail job growth and limit air service options to small and rural communities.

U.S. aviation and its customers are already subject to 17 federal aviation taxes and fees.

Specifically, the administration's FY2021 budget request proposes an average of $2.7 billion per year in higher federal aviation taxes and fees on the traveling and shipping public, including:

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Passenger Security Fee Increase. The budget proposes to increase the passenger security fee 18 percent, from $5.60 to $6.60, in FY2021 and then an additional 25 percent, from $6.60 to $8.25, in FY2022. This proposal would increase taxes on passengers by an estimated $618 million in FY2021 and $22.3 billion between FY2021 and FY2030.

Customs User Fee Increase. The budget proposes to increase the Customs Inspection User Fee (CUF) 34 percent, from $5.89 to $7.89. This proposal would increase taxes on passengers by an estimated $431 million in FY2021 and $2.4 billion between FY2021 and FY2030.

Immigration User Fee Increase. The budget proposes to increase the Immigration Inspection User Fee (IUF) 29 percent, from $7 to $9. This proposal would increase taxes on passengers by an estimated $376 million in FY2021 and $2.2 billion between FY2021 and FY2030.

A4A also called on Congress to end the practice of diverting security fee funds away from security to instead pay for deficit reduction. Since 2014, approximately $1.3 billion per year in TSA fees has been diverted away from its intended purpose, which is to pay for aviation security screening. Similar diversions have also been used for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) fees. Instead of increasing taxes, there should be a focus on addressing the annual diversion of billions of dollars of security funds.

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.7 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.4 million passengers and more than 58,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor, Congress, the Administration and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

SOURCE Airlines for America

Related Links

http://www.airlines.org

