A5 expands to Canada with the acquisition of Cloudware Connections

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A5 is excited to announce the acquisition of Cloudware Connections, a Salesforce consulting partner headquartered out of Toronto, Canada. The acquisition of Cloudware Connections brings expanded depth and expertise to A5 in the areas of Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Billing. This expansion into Canada will provide enhanced globalization of support for both A5 and Cloudware Connections customers.

The acquisition will enable A5 to leverage Cloudware Connections expertise, and its 11 years of Salesforce experience, to further expand its current offerings which include Configure Price Quote (CPQ) & Billing, Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning, Sales Cloud and Mulesoft integration solutions. A5 customers can look forward to enhanced industry solutions while Cloudware Connections' customers will now have access to robust and expanded implementation expertise within all Salesforce Clouds. Together, A5 and Cloudware Connections will continue to digitally transform customers in the Manufacturing, HLS, FinServ, and High-Tech industries.

Cloudware Connections was acquired due to its expertise in solution development on the Salesforce platform and to further expand A5's presence in the Canadian marketplace. Cloudware Connections excels in delivering top quality solutions as witnessed by its five-star ratings on the Salesforce AppExchange.

"We are investing continually in the growth and expansion of our Salesforce Implementation practice. With Cloudware Connections deeply rooted experience in FinServ & HLS, we can now offer an unmatched depth of industry expertise within the Salesforce Ecosystem." - Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5

"We are excited to join the A5 family and take the company we have built to the next level." - Keith Fox and Mitch Mocle, Partners Cloudware Connections

About A5

A5 guides businesses through their Digital Transformation journey with a focus on the Customer Experience. As a leading solutions provider and systems implementer, we modernize your business processes through our strategic methodology, integrating industry-leading business application platforms.

About Cloudware Connections

Cloudware Connections delivers expert advice and solution development on the Salesforce platform. Cloudware Connections help you enable your team to excel by providing the best expertise to put your vision in action.

