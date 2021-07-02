A.A. Ponomarenko re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport

MOSCOW, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Joint Stock Company Sheremetyevo International Airport (JSC SIA), at a regular in-person meeting on June 30, re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC SIA for the next corporate year and approved several governance and operational items.

The Board approved the composition and members of the Audit Committee (Chairman A.S. Smagin), the HR and Remuneration Committee (Chairman R.N. Zinovyev) and the Strategy and Development Committee (I.S. Petrov).

The board also approved the report on the implementation of key development projects of Sheremetyevo Airport. Currently, design work is underway to modernize the connection of baggage handling systems at Terminals B and C with the objective of increasing the volume of transfer baggage handled at the Northern Terminal Complex. When completed, the project will increase the capacity of the baggage systems and allow for the system to handle baggage for 80 million passengers a year.

The Board also approved the report on the implementation of projects for the construction and reconstruction of airfield infrastructure facilities under the concession agreement, including surface-wastewater treatment facilities and the reconstruction of Runway 2 with landing and air traffic control facilities. Currently, work is underway to reconstruct the taxiways adjacent to RWY-2. The project is being implemented in accordance with the established deadlines, and delivery is scheduled for the end of 2021.

The members of the Board of Directors of JSC SIA are: Chairman JSC SIA A.A. Ponomarenko; Member of the Board of Directors of JSC SIA, A.I. Skorobogatko; General Director of JSC SIA, M.M. Vasilenko; President of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC, R.N. Zinovyev; First Vice President – Investment and Director of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC, A.S. Smagin; Vice-President of MD Group LLC, I.S. Petrov; Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, I.E. Torosov; Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, I.P. Chalik; and head of the Federal Property Management Agency, V.V. Yakovenko.

