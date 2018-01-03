AAA Insurance Named Multi-line Insurance Brand of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA Insurance has earned "Brand of the Year" status for its multi-line insurance offerings, according to the independent and prestigious 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study.

"AAA is honored to be recognized as the highest ranked multi-line insurance brand by American consumers," said AAA President and CEO Marshall L. Doney. "An independent evaluation of our brand validates what we've known for years – quality products and exceptional customer service have created a brand that Americans trust to catch life's curveballs."

Using an academically vetted brand equity model that examines familiarity, quality and purchase consideration, the annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® survey captures and analyzes brand perceptions and measures and ranks them against key competitors in each category. In 2018, AAA Insurance ranked highest among leading competitors for its multi-line insurance products.





AAA Insurance received the highest numerical Equity Score among multi-line insurance brands included in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study, which is based on opinions of 77,031 U.S. consumers ages 15 and over surveyed online between Jan. 3, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2018. "Highest Ranked" was determined by a pure ranking of a sample of multi-line insurance brands.

As North America's largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.





For more information about AAA Insurance, visit a local AAA club, or online at AAA.com.

